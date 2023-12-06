Your Financial Checklist

Richard Higgs, Chartered Independent Financial Planner, offers 6 steps to get financially prepared for 2024:

Book a financial review: If you have been putting of f reviewing your finances, now is the time to give your finances an MOT and review your goals for next year and beyond. Organise your paperwork: Does your spouse or loved one know what assets you own and where you keep them? Listing all accounts and helpful information will make this much easier. We have a document that can help you with this, just ask if you’d like it. Make a will: Ensure your Will is up to date and reflects your wishes. Without a Will, your estate will be subject to the rules of Intestacy and your assets may not end up where you would like. Arrange Lasting Powers of Attorney: It’s never too early to think about arranging LPAs. Many people don’t plan to do this until faced with a situation in which capacity may already be lost. Top up your ISA: Don’t forget, every individual can top up their ISA by £20,000 each tax year. Junior ISAs can also be topped up by £9,000 each year. Make sure you use your allowance by April 5th – or lose it. Make gifts: If inheritance tax is a concern of yours, use your gifting allowance to reduce the value of your estate. This may be especially useful at Christmas! Don’t forget to keep a record of the gift you have made. We have a document that can help with this too.

If you would like assistance with any of the above, we can support you with everything listed and more.

To book a complimentary financial review, please get in touch by calling 0117 3636 212 or email office@haroldstephens.co.uk

We record regular video updates on a range of later life financial topics – search “Harold Stephens IFA” on YouTube