Bristol City Council has granted YTL permission to create an arena for Bristol.

The Malaysian family business submitted an application in November 2019 to repurpose the Brabazon hangars in Filton – the birthplace of Concorde. Bristol City Council’s planning committee, made up of 11 councillors, saw eight vote in favour of the proposal which would create the UK’s third largest arena after Manchester and the O2 in London. There were two abstentions and one rejection.

YTL Arena Complex MD, Andrew Billingham, said: “We’re delighted that the council has entrusted us with this brilliant opportunity to put Bristol on the world stage. It is a huge step forward for our plans. We’re incredibly grateful to all those who have supported us and encouraged us on this journey. And I am particularly proud of our team who have worked so hard to get us this far.

“I am also grateful to the Yeoh family who have shown their constant commitment to the region by supporting and fully funding our proposal. We are committed to delivering a venue that everyone can be proud of and that will benefit not just Bristol, but the whole of the wider city region.”

YTL says the arena will be both financially and environmentally sustainable, as well as flexible, to attract a wide range of events to suit all interests, from music and sport to comedy and family entertainment. “We will celebrate all that is great about Bristol and the South West,” Andrew added. “If you are local we hope you will feel at home. If you are visiting we hope you will leave wanting to come back for more.

“We committed to submitting a planning application which we have now done and have a successful outcome. Now we are focused on getting the arena open and creating memories that will last a lifetime.”