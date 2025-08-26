Clifton College (DRAFT)

Guthrie Road, Clifton, Bristol, BS8 3EZ

Tel: +44 117 315 7110

cliftoncollege.com

Age of pupils: 3-18 years

Number of pupils: Total – 1,261 (Preschool and Pre-Preparatory, ages 03 – 8: 152; Preparatory School, ages 8 – 13: 317; Upper School, ages 13 – 18: 790)

Day fees per term: Pre-Preparatory from £4,515, Preparatory from £6,730, Upper School from £12,215. Flexi boarding and boarding packages available.

The curriculum: Clifton College offers an outstanding all-round education. Academically, the College is equally strong in STEM, literature, humanities, languages and the arts. In 2025, 17% of A Level grades were A*, 43% A*/A and 73% A*-B, 21% of GCSE grades were 9s and 57% were 9-7 with 35 different subjects/qualifications offered.

Extra-curricular activities: Music, art and drama play a large part in the life of the school, as do sport, outdoor pursuits, Clifton in the Community and the Combined Cadet Force. The wide range of activities available provide opportunities to develop as young people and realise lifelong interests and passions.

Pastoral care: The College provides a real sense of community, both to its pupils and their families. Pupils form friendships that last a lifetime, with many opportunities to network and join together in later years through the Old Cliftonian Society. The unique house system for day and boarding pupils alike (from Year 4 upwards) is at the centre of the Clifton College community; it provides a strong support network for pupils while inter-house competitions offer a fun way for pupils to compete across a variety of talents from the House Play Festival to inter-house Debating.

Outstanding characteristics: Clifton College is a traditional British public school, with inspirational teaching and small class sizes, first-class inclusive sport, diverse co-curricular activities, offering a modern education set amongst stunning historical grounds. It aims to inspire each child to seize learning and opportunity and realise their full potential through an eagerness to embrace life with passion, integrity and resilience, and to make a positive difference to the lives of others. Excellent facilities include; 90 acres of sports facilities including the state-of-the-art Chellaram Sports Complex tha September 2024, a Forest School for the Pre-Preparatory pupils with dedicated Forest School Lead, Grade II listed Chapel, and 300-seat purpose-built Redgrave Theatre. Scholarships and bursaries are available.