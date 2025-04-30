Discover Japan: a country like no other

Travel Counsellors’ expert Jess Masters shares her guide to visiting Japan outside of cherry blossom season – a journey through Japanese culture and cuisine



When prompted to think of Japan, one would be forgiven for imagining cherry blossom season – a time when the country’s sakura bloom in pinks, whites and creams, drawing millions of visitors each year. This is one of the quintessential images of Japan, but it’s far from all the country has to offer.



While beautiful, cherry blossom season is also the peak time to travel – think skyrocketing prices and enormous crowds – which can detract from the whole reason you ventured to Japan in the first place: to experience the natural beauty of this ancient and fascinating country. At 55% larger than the UK, Japan is well worth visiting at any time of year, not just during cherry blossom season.



Instead, embarking on a culinary tour of Japan lets you experience its culture through all the senses: taste regional dishes rich in history, experience the smells and sounds of the markets, and see artistry and tradition in every plate. This nine-night example itinerary combines fast-paced cities, peaceful districts, and glorious hot springs with the opportunity to taste authentic Japanese flavours.



A delicious welcome



Arriving in Japan is simple, with multiple direct 13.5-hour flights each day from London Heathrow into Tokyo, Japan’s capital city. For extra convenience, fly from Bristol with a short layover at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, totalling around 17.5 hours.

Nakamise-dori street, on the grounds of Senso-ji

One could easily spend two weeks in Tokyo, but three nights serve as an introduction to this world-renowned city. No visit to Tokyo is complete without seeing the Old Town – particularly Senso-ji, Japan’s oldest temple and a must-see for experiencing traditional Japanese culture. On the grounds of Senso-ji, Nakamise-dori dates back to the 17th Century and is a vibrant pedestrian street where you can sample snacks and sweets from its street food vendors.



Should the hustle and bustle of the capital become too much, head to the Hama-Rikyu Gardens, where you can relax in tranquil surroundings, complete with a traditional tea house. You could also take a stroll through the Imperial Palace East Gardens. The flavours and aromas of Tokyo are everywhere, but consider a visit to Tsukiji Market – a must for food lovers. Here, you can experience traditional Japanese market culture: sample delicious seafood, peruse kitchenware and crafts, and wander the historic alleys packed with shops and restaurants. Another must-visit for a culinary tour is Harmonica Yokocho – ‘Harmonica Alley’ – named for its resemblance to harmonica reeds. During the day, enjoy a laid-back atmosphere with cosy clothing stores, fishmongers, and traditional sweets makers; in the evening, start with a sake and hop from eatery to eatery, enjoying local sushi, gyoza, and dashi-simmered oden.

Sashimi Yakitori



A full-day city sights tour with a local guide will take you to Tokyo’s most famous spots. Pair this with a traditional dinner boat cruise, known as a yakatabune, where you can enjoy a delicious meal while taking in fantastic views of the city skyline.



After a taste of Tokyo, jump onto the famous Shinkansen – the ‘bullet train’ – for 90 minutes to reach Hakone, a mountainous spa region famous for its onsen (hot springs), traditional ryokan (Japanese inns), and natural beauty. The Hakone Ropeway, a cable car, offers views of the Owakudani Valley, Lake Ashi, and even Mt. Fuji when the weather is clear. The Hakone Free Pass (available as a two- or three-day ticket) is a worthy investment at around £30–£35, giving you unlimited travel and discounts at attractions.



Immerse yourself in Japanese culture by staying in a ryokan. These traditional inns offer an experience far beyond lodging – many include onsen and meals such as kaiseki, a multi-course seasonal Japanese dinner.



Kyoto



After two nights in Hakone, the Shinkansen will take you comfortably to your next stop: Kyoto. Known as the ‘heart of Japan’, Kyoto is home to 17 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, 1,600 Buddhist temples, and 400 Shinto shrines. Travel back in time at Nijo-jo Castle – historically significant and architecturally stunning, it’s a must-visit.

Shrines in Kyoto

Kyoto’s most famous site is the vermilion gates of the Fushimi Inari shrine complex. A visit at sunrise or after sunset typically means smaller crowds and stunning lighting for photography enthusiasts.

Foodies can spend an entire day exploring department store food halls and markets. Nishiki Market is considered the best in town – arrive before noon to beat the crowds. Pick up snacks to go – yakitori, sashimi, sweets – and head to a park or riverbank for a picnic. In contrast, Sanjo-kai Shotengai, where locals shop, is full of independent stores. Visit both and compare your experiences over dinner – an ideal foodie day in Kyoto.



Other must-sees in Kyoto include the spectacular Ryoanji Temple, home to Japan’s most famous zen garden, and Kinkakuji, the Golden Pavilion. Or, try your hand at origami or enjoy the art of a tea ceremony with a Tea Master.



Osaka



After three nights in Kyoto, the final stop before returning to Tokyo is Osaka – the ‘nation’s kitchen’ – where you’ll spend two nights. Famed for its culinary scene and gastronomic heritage, Osaka also boasts the 16th-century Osaka Castle and the futuristic Umeda Sky Building, with its floating garden observatory offering panoramic 360-degree views.

Osaka

Be sure to explore Minami, a lively downtown district. Stroll through Dotonbori, a vibrant shopping and entertainment area, and sample local delicacies like okonomiyaki (Japanese pancake) and takoyaki (octopus balls). Also in Minami, Kuromon Market is renowned as the city’s kitchen. A visit here lets you explore the ingredients behind classic Japanese dishes – miso, wasabi, bonito flakes and konnyaku (‘jelly potato’) in their raw form. The final leg of your introduction to Japanese culture and cuisine takes you back to Tokyo for a final night before your return home. As the Japanese say, “mata ne” – see you later – because you’re almost certain to return.



