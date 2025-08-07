Living memory: Dana Awartini and Sahara Longe on their exhibitions at Arnolfini

Dana, how do you express powerful themes like remembering, healing, and letting go through your art, and how personal is that process for you?



It’s not my intention to specifically express these themes, but the nature of the mediums and topics I work with naturally bring these themes out. I think there is a strong healing aspect to historical craft in general just because of the nature of the craft itself – everything is quite slow and meticulous and the repetitive action of doing the same thing over and over again has a sense of catharsis to it. A lot of traditional crafts are rooted in healing and remembering, and of course, the process is very personal to me because I come from a region that is surrounded by displacement, war, conflict and loss, so the desire to heal is kind of in my DNA and my daily existence and this naturally comes through in my work.



You often work with skilled craftspeople and use traditional techniques in your art. Why is that important to you, and how does it add to the meaning of your work?



Firstly, it’s important because I am both a contemporary artist and a craftswoman myself, so I love the process of the handmade and I think as a society we have really lost touch with slow making and everything as traceable to the hand. Now we have Al, we have computers, we have technology that is replacing the human-being and I think this is quite dangerous. I also feel when looking specifically at the Middle East, craftsmen are in danger of becoming extinct by the nature of either displacement due to conflict or the modernisation that’s happening in the gulf countries. I think it’s really important to uphold these people and remember them and support them – craft is still a big part of our day-to-day life and the preservation of that is very important.



Why do you think the act of mending, physically and symbolically, is such a powerful part of your work?



For me it’s a personal and cathartic experience to try to heal and mend something that is destroyed, because as a citizen of the Middle East, there is literally nothing you can do when you see everything being destroyed around you, your cultural heritage being erased and wiped away before your eyes, and it leaves this sense of hopelessness in you. I feel my art of trying to mend or repair something helps with my own personal healing, and I think this is an underlying thread in all of my work.



How does poetry inspire your art, and what role does it play in how you tell stories about memory and loss?



The title of the exhibition comes from a really famous poetry trope started in the Middle East, called ‘ruin poetry’ – in Arabic ‘wuquf ‘ala al-atlal’ – and it is actually pre-Islamic. Since its creation, ruin poetry has inspired so many poets throughout history and through the region because unfortunately ruins are part of our lived reality. Poetry has always played an inspirational role in my work – at university I first learnt about Sufi poetry and I fell in love with Rumi, Hafiz and Shams Al Tabriz and a lot of my other works are titled using this kind of poetry. As well as this, Arabic literature is part of our intangible heritage that I try to preserve through my work.



Below: Left- Let me mend your broken bones, 2023; Right top- Standing by the ruins III, 2025; Right left – I Went Away and Forgot You. A While Ago I Remembered. I Remembered I’d Forgotten You. I Was Dreaming, 2019