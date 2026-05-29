My Bristol: pioneering cardiac surgeon Professor Gianni Angelini

Meet pioneering cardiac surgeon Professor Gianni Angelini, founder of the Bristol Heart Institute, who has recently published his first memoir.

The British Heart Foundation Professorship of Cardiac Surgery was the primary reason that I was first drawn to this city.



It offered a unique opportunity not only to build a career but to help rebuild a unit in the aftermath of the Bristol Babies Scandal [Editor’s note: in the 1980s and 1990s, a high number of Bristol babies died following cardiac surgery – Gianni was a key whistleblower], transforming it into one of the leading centres in the UK with growing international recognition. That sense of purpose is what made me stay.



Bristol is a beautiful, vibrant city, rich in history yet full of modern energy, and exceptionally well connected to the rest of Europe, making it both an inspiring place to live and an ideal base for travel and international collaboration.



Helping to shape the Bristol Heart Institute has given me a deep sense of pride and fulfilment.



What has been achieved is the result of a genuine collective effort, driven by determination, shared vision, and the quiet resilience of many individuals working together over the years. The Bristol Heart Institute has placed the city firmly on the map as a leading centre for cardiovascular research worldwide.



Bristol’s transformation over the past 30 years has been remarkable, not only in cardiac surgery, but across cardiovascular services and world-leading research.



At the same time, the city itself, always lively and creative, seems to have accelerated its pace, with constant development and renewed energy. I have always particularly enjoyed its rich and diverse culture and music scene.



I enjoy long walks around the city and in the countryside around Bristol with two close friends:

Alan Bryan, a superb retired surgeon, and Paul Mapson, who for many years ensured the hospital’s finances were in excellent order.



Those moments offer space to reflect, away from clinical life. Of course, the walk always ends with a pub or restaurant lunch.



My three sons encouraged me to find something to occupy my retirement.



So that’s why I’ve published my memoir now. I wrote A Knife to the Heart over a few winter months, almost as an experiment, so in a way, I am still searching for what comes next. I am not retired yet.



The resolution of the Bristol Babies Scandal stands out as a defining moment in my career.



It marked the end of a very difficult period and allowed us to turn the page and begin building something special.



Many people contributed to what we’ve achieved at the Bristol Heart Institute, but three now-retired colleagues stand out in particular…



Alan Bryan, adult cardiac surgeon; Richard Downes, head of perfusion; and Ash Pawade, paediatric cardiac surgeon. Each of them brought not only expertise, but also integrity, honesty and commitment to the team.



Bristol has absolutely had an influence on my work’s innovation.



There has always been a receptive and intellectually open environment, without which we could not have developed, among other advances, the beating-heart (off-pump) coronary artery bypass technique, for which we became known worldwide.



If I were introducing someone to Bristol for the first time, I would take them to the Cabot Tower.



Not only for the view, but as a reminder that another Italian [John Cabot – whose real name was actually Giovanni Caboto] was welcomed here and given a lifetime opportunity.



Working alongside a remarkable team, especially the younger generation, continues to inspire me.



I believe they will build on what we started and take it further. We have helped put Bristol firmly on the cardiovascular map, and I very much hope it will remain there. The best, I think, is still to come.