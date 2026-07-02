Recipes with Melissa Blease: Baked Salmon with a Parmesan and Parsley Crust

On hot days, simple suppers are the way forward – and you can’t get simpler than this luscious salmon recipe, on the table in less than the time it takes to chill a bottle of rosé.

Ingredients (serves 4)

4 x 150g salmon fillets, skinned

150g cream cheese

1 clove of garlic, peeled and crushed

The finely grated zest from ½ lemon

25g fresh white breadcrumbs

25g Parmesan, finely grated

2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley (plus extra to garnish)

1 level tsp paprika

To serve: steamed, buttered new potatoes; seasonal salad

Method

Preheat the oven to 180c/gas mark 5.

Season the salmon fillets on both sides and place on a greased baking sheet or roasting tin. Mash the cream cheese with the garlic and lemon zest, season well and divide the mixture across the top of each salmon fillet.

Mix the breadcrumbs, parmesan and parsley together in a small bowl, season and sprinkle on top of the cream cheese mixture. Dust with the paprika and bake in the oven for around 15 minutes or until the salmon is thoroughly cooked through.

Serve garnished with more chopped fresh parsley and accompanied by the buttered new potatoes and a well-dressed seasonal salad.

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