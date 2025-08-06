Sidcot School (DRAFT)

Oakridge Lane, Winscombe,

North Somerset, BS25 1PD

Tel: 01934 843102

www.sidcot.org.uk

Name of Headmaster: James Jones

Age of pupils: 3 – 18 years

Number of pupils: 645

Day fees: from £3,520 (Reception) to £8,190 (Sixth Form) per term. Pre-School is £65.70 per full day

Religious denomination: Quaker

The curriculum: A creative and stretching education that inspires children to want to learn. To achieve this, the curriculum is shaped to meet government requirements without an exam-obsessed, prescriptive syllabus. Curriculum and teaching methods are designed to foster students’ intellectual curiosity and creativity. The aim is to educate students, rather than simply train them to pass tests. Throughout their time at Sidcot, students develop the self-motivation to enable them to take responsibility for their own learning.

It’s no surprise that these personal qualities go together with academic excellence. Results have been consistently excellent with average points per candidate always significantly higher than the world average scores.

Extra-curricular activities: At Sidcot, pupils are lucky in having an excellent rural location and top-class facilities for sport, arts, crafts and environmental studies. The Programme of Activities for Sidcot Students (PASS) takes place every Thursday afternoon and has been designed to provide all students throughout the school with an exciting opportunity to live adventurously, to live out the school’s core values, to play an active part in being an Ashoka Changemaker school, to develop leadership skills and to further enhance their ability to be excellent team players. The programme has been designed to be fun and active which will help boost the students’ health and wellbeing. It will enable them to be happy, positive individuals and equip them with the skills and attitude to be able to thrive at school and enjoy their learning experience.

Pastoral care: The Quaker value of equality is evident in the open and friendly relationships between staff and students, and between students of all ages. It’s often remarked that students are extremely supportive of each other, making newcomers, students, teachers and visitors quickly feel at home.

Outstanding characteristics: Sidcot offers a range of pathways to Sixth Form students, including A Levels, BTECs, and the International Baccalaureate Diploma. Sidcot is the only school near Bristol to offer the prestigious IB Diploma to Sixth Form students, and students often receive outstanding results. The IB’s ethos, with its broad curriculum and emphasis on study skills, community service and internationalism, fits well with the School’s Quaker values.