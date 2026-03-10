Who let the dogs out? Local production company Five Mile Films’ Channel 4 series ‘The Dog House’

Local production company Five Mile Films has indeed let the pups loose, in the form of award-winning, heart-warming Channel 4 series The Dog House, which is returning for a new series and is sniffing out new potential re-homers… Above image: Tinker with Georgia

Did you know there’s an estimated 10.6 million dogs in the UK? That equates to – very, very roughly – one dog for every six people. And, as we know, inevitably and sadly not every dog has a loving home. According to Five Mile Films, the Clifton-based production company behind the RTS award-winning and BAFTA-nominated Channel 4 series The Dog House, “the number of dogs being given up for rehoming is at a record high”, rising living costs have put many rescue centres under unprecedented pressure. Last year, more than 47,000 people contacted Dogs Trust about giving up their dog, and the RSPCA reports the number of dogs in their care has doubled since 2020.



But it’s not all bad news: the Five Mile Films team say that the impact of dog ownership remains overwhelmingly positive: 90% of owners say their dog improves their life; 86% say it boosts their physical health; and 88% say it benefits their mental wellbeing. And that’s why the producers have dog treats to hand and cameras ready to film another series of The Dog House – a show dedicated to shining a light on the life-changing power of rehoming – and they’re inviting you (yes, you, dear reader) to apply for the next series.

“The Dog House demonstrates the scale and complexity of what rehoming a dog responsibly involves; from the moment they are given up, to carefully being matched with a suitable owner,” says series producer Kay Green.



“The series highlights the importance of finding the right match rather than a quick solution, which is essential for managing the growing numbers faced by rehoming charities.”

Andrew and Garfield have previously appeared on the show

Filmed at Woodgreen Pets Charity in Cambridgeshire, The Dog House follows the uniquely moving moment a person meets – and is matched with – the dog who could become part of their life. From families seeking a new four-legged friend to individuals rebuilding after bereavement, every story reveals the extraordinary bond that can form between humans and dogs. And as viewers know, it’s often the humans who feel ‘rescued’ too.



“What stays with me most is seeing the impact a dog can have on someone’s life,” notes the series’ director Paddy Flanagan, reflecting on previous episodes. “A dog can restore purpose and focus, giving people who have felt stuck or disconnected a reason to get out, walk, and re-engage with the world. Often, after someone has been through something quite dramatic in their life, you can see their world slowly begin to open up again — simply through having a dog.”



Kay, Paddy and the team’s casting researcher Andrei Herea are keen to emphasise that The Dog House looks “beyond first impressions to show what’s really involved in adopting a rescue dog. Careful, thoughtful rehoming takes time, and when the right match is found, it can make a lasting difference for both dog and owner. We hope contributors [people applying to appear on the show] know they’ll be met with understanding and support throughout their journey, whether or not they find the right match.”



Man’s best friend



Though not everyone is a self-professed dog person, there’s no denying that humanity’s connection to canines has history rooted in our evolution – and this love story is by no means over.



“We love dogs partly because they are unapologetically themselves, emotionally open and loyal – like young children with a natural innocence about them,” says Kay. “Whatever the circumstances behind a dog arriving at Woodgreen Pets Charity, the shared hope is always the same: to see that dog move from a place of need into a loving home.

Ayshah, Tom and their dog Pippet

“And often, it isn’t just the dog that gets rescued – the humans do too,” adds Andrei. “And watching this process is what we hope resonates with viewers.”



Seeing as the Five Mile Films team is involved with these relationships from the very moment the first connections form, we wanted to know how it feels to witness such emotional, life-changing moments up close?



“Some of the most unforgettable moments on The Dog House happen quietly,” notes Paddy. “A dog meets a new human, and in that instant, something clicks. You feel the hope, the nerves, the emotion… and it’s hard not to be moved. But what really sticks isn’t the scene itself. It’s knowing this is the start of a real relationship, one that will grow long after the cameras have gone.”



The trio note how central these quieter moments are to the storytelling.



“The series isn’t about instant transformations and theatrics but about small meaningful changes,” says Andrei. “Confidence building, easing loneliness, joy in everyday ways. It’s in these moments that you really see the depth of the relationship forming between human and dog.”



Old dogs, new tricks



A crucial, positive impact that The Dog House has had on audiences when it comes to attitudes towards rescue dogs and adoption is that it’s helped challenge the idea that rescue dogs are ‘problem dogs’.



“We regularly hear from viewers who say they hadn’t previously considered adoption but felt encouraged to do so after watching the series,” Kay explains. “By showing dogs from a wide range of situations and how they respond when placed in the right environment, the programme helps to reset expectations around rescue dogs. It also shows that with patience and realistic expectations, adopting a rescue dog can be a brilliantly rewarding experience.”



The show is undeniably uplifting, but it also demonstrates that rehoming isn’t always straightforward, presenting Five Mile Films with the challenge of balancing honesty with hope. Paddy acknowledges that rehoming a dog isn’t always simple: “Just like with humans, relationships can flourish or fall flat! A match might look perfect on paper, but when the meeting happens, it just doesn’t blossom, and it’s important to be honest about that.”



The series shows the full range of outcomes, “from love at first sight to the non-starters”, the trio notes.

“What matters is that everyone is working towards the same goal, of finding the right home for every dog,” adds Andrei. “By showing the process honestly, the series offers hope without oversimplifying the realities of rehoming and underlines how meaningful it can be when the right match is found.”

Barley the dog

Huge story, small screen



Has all this talk of adopting a furry friend got you thinking about your own situation at home? Five Mile Films is on the hunt for any dog lovers willing and able to “open their heart and home to a rescue dog – and to share their reasons for doing so – whether they are individuals, couples, families, friends or someone looking for a new best friend for their dog”.



People of all ages and levels of experience are welcome, from first-time dog parents to those who’ve shared their lives with dogs before. “Basically, anyone who feels they have a dog shaped hole in their life,” adds Andrei.



In terms of how things unfold behind the scenes, Five Mile Films captures the series’ events using fixed-rig cameras, with no camera operators present, so real moments can be caught as they happen. “Very often, people forget the cameras are even there, allowing the experience to unfold naturally and honestly,” says Paddy.



And for anyone who loves the programme, but isn’t in a position to adopt, the team is keen to promote other ways to support rescue centres and animal welfare organisations.



Even without adopting, there are plenty of meaningful ways to support them, the trio tells us. “Engaging with and sharing their work online plays a real role in keeping their work visible. Simply being informed and supportive helps charities continue the work of rehoming and caring for dogs, responsibly.”



Though the rehoming centre featured in The Dog House is outside of our region, the team is proud of its home city’s influence that can be felt in every project it embraces.



“Most of the team is homegrown, and we’re committed to developing local talent, including through a work experience programme with UWE and the University of Bristol,” says Paddy. “That sense of place brings with it a strong sense of care and social awareness which naturally influences the types of programmes we choose to make. It’s rewarding to see this work resonate far beyond the South West.”



The show’s popularity may have reached every outpost of the UK, but involvement can still be felt on a hyper local level – and people from Bristol who feel they could offer a forever home to a rescue dog (and don’t mind sharing your story on TV) are being encouraged to get in touch with Five Mile Films and set tails wagging.



If you’re interested in taking part in the next series of The Dog House, you can apply online at c4thedoghousetakepart.co.uk or email thedoghouse@fivemilefilms.co.uk.



All images provided courtesy of Five Mile Films.



fivemilefilms.co.uk | @five_mile_films | @thedoghouse_c4