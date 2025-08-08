Tockington Manor School (DRAFT)

Tockington Manor School,

Washingpool Hill Road, Tockington, Bristol BS32 4NY;

Tel: 01454 613229

tockingtonmanorschool.com

Name of Principal: Mr. Stephen Symonds BAED (Hons)

Age of pupils: 2 – 13

Number of pupils: 250

Day fees: Pre-Prep £4,860. Prep from £6,570

Religious denomination: Church of England

The curriculum: The pupils from Nursery through to Year 8 are taught a full range of academic subjects. The school introduces French and Spanish from Nursery, Latin from Year 5 and geography, history and science as separate subjects from Year 1. Tockington Manor has an exceptional record of achievement in the common entrance exams. The music and performing arts suite allows each child access to state-of-the-art facilities and dedicated music tuition.

Extra-curricular activities: A diverse and wide-ranging choice of activities is available in break times and as part of the school’s wrap-around care. Activities are led by teaching staff and external subject specialists and include archery, football, tennis, dance, drama, computing, horse riding and many more. Educational trips support classroom activities e.g. SS Great Britain and Chepstow Castle. Extra-curricular excursions are also offered as part of the Pathway Programme for Year 7 & 8 pupils, in preparation for Scholarship applications. Residential camps form part of summer term Activity Week.

Pastoral care: The school’s aim is to provide a caring, safe environment where children develop their individual abilities and enjoy an effective education tailored to their needs and interests. The school adheres to traditional ‘family values’ with small class sizes encouraging strong bonds between year group and teacher and a sense of community and respect throughout the school.

Outstanding characteristics: Shortlisted in several awards including Independent School of the Year, the school strives to allow children to be children for as long as possible while preparing them with the attitude and aptitude for senior schools and beyond. They help ensure a smooth transition, offering parents and pupils personalised guidance in choosing their next step, resulting in an enviable success rate in first-choice senior school entry, more than half with scholarships. While TMS is now a member of the Clifton College Education Group, the school prides itself on ensuring pupils are guided towards the most suitable Senior School for their own strengths and talents – more than 15 different establishments over the past few years. The 28-acre grounds lend themselves to sports with cross-country trails, national standard all-weather pitch, cricket/rugby/football pitches and an indoor heated swimming pool. With all this on their doorstep it’s not surprising the School achieved national championship status in Rugby and in Swimming in 2025.