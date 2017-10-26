Winner of RSAW Welsh Architecture Awards – Interior Design 2017, and with a trading history of over 50 years, there isn’t much that this team doesn’t know about interior design. The retail showroom displays products from all the recognised brands, with some being exclusive to Bracey. Paints by Little Greene and Paint Library are mixed in the showroom, and curtains and blinds are lovingly made in the Bracey workrooms. The in-house design team is available to offer a comprehensive design service, offering 3D visuals, CAD drawings, budgets and costed specifications. Whether you are looking for a complete re-design/refurbishment of a single room or just a tin of paint/roll of wallpaper, they’re ready to help.

15 Waterloo Street, Clifton Village, Bristol BS8 4BT Tel: 0117 9734664 Web: braceyinteriors.co.uk