Beau Nash: Going, Going, Gone!

Cynthia Wihardja

Partner, Beau Nash Bath



One of the most enchanting aspects of antique hunting is the unpredictability of what you might find. Unlike modern goods, which are readily available in countless copies, antique pieces stand as one-of-a-kind gems. If you stumble upon a particularly exquisite item but hesitate to make it yours, there’s no guarantee that it will still be there when you return. Once it’s gone, it may be gone forever.



Last year, a leather ottoman arrived at the shop and instantly garnered the attention of two homeowners, even before a price tag was put on it. The following day, one of them committed to the purchase, leaving the other to rue her delay.



Last quarter, we parted with an early 20th-century club fender. Though many residents had admired it and added it to their “must-have” lists, they believed they had ample time to decide, thinking, “It isn’t going to go anywhere soon.” A returning American client spotted it on our newly built online shop and made the purchase for their new home in London. A day later, a local resident asked if he could purchase the fender he saw in the shop a couple of weeks ago. We sadly had to tell him that it had already sold.



Our favourite advice to homeowners is this: “If you love it, someone else will too.” Sometimes, it is wiser to acquire a piece even if your space isn’t quite ready. It’s often easier to secure temporary storage than finding a comparable item.



Indeed, buyers of unique pieces are often like London buses; you may not see one for a while, and suddenly three come all at once.



Similarly, an overlooked piece of silver or furniture may languish in the shop for months, only to attract the interest of multiple buyers in a single week, as was the case for a 19th-century carved mirror. Ignored for over 8 months, three prospective buyers spotted it in the same week last month, and one of them succeeded in purchasing it for their home.



So, the next time you encounter a unique piece that speaks to you, seize the opportunity to make it yours, for you may never find another one quite like it again.



