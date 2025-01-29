Beau Nash: Possible Inheritance Tax Solution

By Ron Pringle, Beau Nash Antiques

With the arrival of the new government, many are reconsidering their financial strategies, particularly when it comes to inheritance tax. While silver has long been appreciated for its beauty, its potential as an investment is increasingly coming into focus. Largely due to its use in industry and fuelled by the growth of the renewable energies & medical sectors, silver has grown over 85% in the last 5 years, and 21.5% in the past year alone. This makes silver an interesting option for those exploring ways to manage inheritance tax.



A recent customer story illustrates this. A gentleman visited our shop and was captivated by a beautiful George I wine ewer, which I’d been researching extensively. The piece, steeped in history and fine craftsmanship, highlights the enduring appeal of silver. Five years ago, a similar ewer sold in auction for £2,000; today, its value has doubled to £4,000, reflecting the upward trend in silver prices. He purchased the ewer as a gift for his teenage son, combining practicality with a personal touch. Unlike cash, silver can offer more than just financial value — it’s tangible, beautiful, and can be enjoyed in everyday life.



The government’s approach to inheritance tax has made many people turn to tangible assets as a way to preserve and grow wealth across generations. Silver stands out for its dual benefits: as a collectible that carries historical and aesthetic significance and as an asset that appreciates in value. It’s a strategy that aligns both financial foresight and personal enjoyment.



Of course, a word of caution: silver, like gold, can fluctuate in value. And for any gift to be inheritance tax-free, you need to ensure they meet the seven-year rule—assuming, of course, you kept track of the purchase date. But as financial landscapes evolve, silver remains a compelling option for those seeking to protect wealth while enjoying its beauty and legacy.



No financial advice here—just some food for thought!



