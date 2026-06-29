Beetle mania sweeps ground-breaking memorial woodland 

A number of rare beetles have been recorded in South Gloucestershire following the transformation of what was a dairy farm into the South-West’s only memorial woodland.

News on the find follows a recent survey of the site by Rupert Higgins of Wessex Ecological Consultancy, a renowned ecologist who has been recording the growing number of tree, plant and animal species at Bristol Memorial Woodlands at Earthcott Green, near Thornbury.

Two species of jewel beetle and the nationally scarce pear shortwing beetle have been recorded. Their discovery at Bristol Memorial Woodlands shows how the level of biodiversity has been raised at what was a dairy farm and where indigenous trees are now planted in memory of loved ones buried there.

As well as creating a 100-acre woodland, alongside the trees, the grasslands have been left to self-regenerate following years of intensive farming and ancient ponds and streams are now being brought back to life.



The result has been a remarkable transformation of the land where wildlife thrives – including species never before recorded in the region – while those remembering loved ones can enjoy the peace and tranquillity the environment now provides.

Commenting on the latest survey Rupert said: “It’s been an incredible transformation. The species diversity, and particularly the presence of several rare species, is very surprising especially when you consider the relatively short period of time the site has been in existence.

“Bristol Memorial Woodlands is now the only site in the Bristol region where two species of jewel beetle have been recorded and is the only site in South Gloucestershire with any records at all of this group.

“The pear shortwing beetle is nationally scarce and in the Bristol area has only previously been found at Chew Valley Lake.

Agrilus cyanescens, Memorial Woodlands



“One of the aims of Bristol Memorial Woodlands since its inception, has been to increase the biodiversity. And although South Gloucestershire is rich in wildlife which supports a wide range of habitats, the immediate areas around the site are lacking. That’s what makes this latest find so important.”

Unlike traditional burial sites, Bristol Memorial Woodlands has been designed to be a vibrant habitat, teaming with life, not only promoting biodiversity but preserving the threatened countryside.

Rupert, who advises Bristol Memorial Woodland Trust who manage the site on types of flora to plant, added: “Although in ecological terms the site is still relatively young, what has already been achieved here is quite remarkable and is a direct result of the work that has been carried out by the team.

“And as the site matures further and more trees are planted it will only go on the enhance the fantastic work that has already been achieved while supporting more and more species and improving the overall biodiversity of the site and area as a whole.”

For further information visit bristolmemorialwoodlandtrust.org