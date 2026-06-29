Let’s be Frank: catching up with Jason Donovan

Jason Donovan has brought one of his most iconic roles back to life this summer: everyone’s favourite charismatic ‘Sweet Transvestite’ Dr Frank-N-Furter from riotous musical The Rocky Horror Show, which is stopping at Bristol Hippodrome in July. Image above: Jason Donovan (Credit: The Rocky Horror Show)

Jason Donovan has returned to one of his most famous roles: playing Frank-N-Furter in Richard O’Brien’s anarchic musical, The Rocky Horror Show. So, the question has to be: why?



“In a nutshell,” he says, “I’m a fan. I love the show; I love the music; I love the character. I was touring my own show about five years ago and included Sweet Transvestite from Rocky as a key moment in my musical career. It went down a storm.”



He subsequently emailed producer Howard Panter saying that he’d read there was to be a 50th anniversary production of Rocky Horror and he’d love to be involved. And so it came to pass: first in Sydney, in Melbourne, in the West End, a UK tour in 2025 and now via a 2026 UK tour where Jason is performing in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Eastbourne and Bristol.

Jason Donovan (Dr Frank-N-Furter)

Credit: Daniel Boud

B movie bedlam



The Rocky Horror Show is a musical with music, lyrics and book by Richard O’Brien. A humorous tribute to various B movies associated with the science fiction and horror genres from the 1930s to the early 1960s, the musical tells the story of a newly engaged, clean-cut couple getting caught in a storm and coming to the home of a mad transvestite scientist, Dr Frank-N-Furter, unveiling his new creation, Rocky, a Frankenstein-style monster in the form of an artificially-made, fully-grown, physically perfect muscle man complete with blond hair and a tan.



The show was produced and directed by Jim Sharman. The original London production premièred at the Royal Court Theatre (Upstairs) on 19 June 1973. It later moved to several other locations in London and closed on 13 September 1980. The show ran for a total of 2,960 performances. On the 50th anniversary of the musical in 2023, it is said the production had been performed in 20 different languages and seen by 30 million people globally.



The Rocky road



He’s the same performer, but how does Jason feel about tackling the role more than 25 years later? “I don’t feel uncomfortable playing Frank at 57 – and, of course, I have personal reasons for being grateful to the show.”



The stage manager on that late 90s touring production was a young woman called Angela Malloch. “I’d be backstage waiting to go on,” recalls Jason, “and I’d get chatting to Ange.” The blossoming friendship turned into romance, but the relationship hit the buffers.

Morgan Jackson (Rocky), Daisy Steere (Columbia), Edward Bullingham (Eddie). Credit: David Freeman

Shortly afterwards, Angela found out she was pregnant. It was ultimatum time.



“If the relationship had any chance of working, she told me, and if I was going to have any involvement in the life of our child, I would have to give up the self-indulgent hedonistic lifestyle of the 90s and take greater control of my life. And I did.



It’s something that happened gradually rather than immediately. “You either seize your opportunities or you don’t”.



But, in the end, he says, you’ve got to want to change. “Elton John said it and it’s true: nobody can do it for you.”



It was a major turning point in his life and the beginning of a relationship – the couple finally married in 2008 – that has stood him in good stead from that day to this. The couple have three children: Jemma is 25 and an actress; 24-year-old Zac is a TV producer in Australia and Molly, 14, is still at school.

Haley Flaherty (Janet), James Bisp (Brad). Credit: David Freeman.

Becoming a Superstar



In the meantime, their father has graduated from small-screen fame as Scott in the long-running Australian soap, Neighbours, to chart-topping pop stardom and now, among much else, as a stalwart of musical and straight theatre in a diverse number of productions.



He played Joseph in the original production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (returning as Pharaoh in the 2019 revival and subsequently on tour).

He was in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang as eccentric inventor Caractacus Potts, has portrayed drag artist Mitzi in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert more than once, he also played music mogul Sam Phillips in Million Dollar Quartet, the demon barber of Fleet Street himself in Sweeney Todd and Lionel Logue in The King’s Speech.

Ryan Carter-Wilson (Riff Raff),

Laura Bird (Magenta).

Credit: David Freeman

But it is Dr Frank-N-Furter who occupies a special place in his heart. “One of the reasons I love Rocky is because it’s a short show.” And nor is he joking. “It says everything it needs to say and nothing more. There’s no unnecessary padding. It means nobody gets bored and you leave them wanting more.”

Fine but, hand on heart, what’s it like climbing into those fishnet stockings and high heels seven times a week? “In many ways, very easy, I put on the costume and there’s Frank all over again. I’m in touch with my feminine side but I come from a masculine sensibility. The character embraces both sides of me: a strength and a vulnerability as well as danger and denial.”



“Look, I come to the role as an actor. I always dreamed of fronting a rock band and this is about as close as I’ve got. When I put on those high heels, I become that rock ‘n’ roll star. It makes me feel powerful, tall, in charge.



“And audiences love it. As I look out from the stage, I see a beautiful landscape of people wearing outrageous costumes. It’s not hard to see why: in many ways, Rocky is panto for adults. The costumes are just as much a part of the show as the characters and the music.”



Essential self-care



All right, but what about the wear and tear on his back? He laughs. “I spend a lot more time in physio these days, something I’ve put in as an appendix in my contract! I’m in my mid-50s. I’m aware of having to look after myself.”



With regular exercise? “Yes, but not obsessively so. Mental health and physical fitness go hand-in-hand for me. This life is a long journey, you hope. My dad gave me the tool of a good work ethic linked to physical activity.

Ryan Carter-Wilson (Riff Raff),

Laura Bird (Magenta).

Credit: David Freeman

“I don’t go to the gym: I’m not interested in lifting weights. But I swim. I ride my bike. I stretch. I steam. I do those things more or less on a daily basis. In fact, they’ve become a borderline addiction. And, of course, doing the show is a work-out in itself: I put a lot of energy into my performance.”



He’s also sensible about his eating regime. “Within reason but then I’m lucky. I seem to burn a lot of fat naturally. Trouble is, you get to my age and you’re in sniper’s alley: increasingly, you’re dodging a lot of bullets. There’s a bit of arthritis here, deteriorating eyesight there. If I take off my glasses, I can’t see whether the bottle contains shampoo or conditioner!” he laughs.



“Although my vocals were never my strongest point back in the day, since Joseph, I have worked really hard and through 30 years of strengthening my vocal cords – they’re a muscle like anything else – I’ve become a better singer. Rocky now plays to my strengths, less musical theatre, more edgy, a little bit rock ‘n’ roll. More me really!”



Reaching contentment



Touring is demanding, but Jason takes it in stride: “On tour, I wake up a little later; there are no domestic chores to tackle – no trimming the ivy or doing the washing. And I’m a seasoned professional when it comes to locating any M&S or Waitrose.



“I do try and get home at weekends, though, and not agree to more than three or four weeks away at a stretch. But if I want to play Frank – and I do – I’ve got to travel. It comes with the territory.

Ryan Carter-Wilson (Riff Raff),

Laura Bird (Magenta).

Credit: David Freeman

What else have you been doing? “I’ve got my Doin’ Fine Encore tour – which was performed across the UK earlier this year, from February to March. It’s a greatest hits show, a celebration of 35 years of work.”



But for now, his focus is bringing Frank-N-Furter back to life, both for his own satisfaction and that of his inexhaustible audience. “I’ve reached a point of great contentment,” says Jason.



“As long as I have my family and my health, as long as I have a good work/life balance, I’m happy. I like to think I work to live, not the other way around.”



The Rocky Horror Show is playing at Bristol Hippodrome 13-18 July. Tickets are available online from atgtickets.com/bristol