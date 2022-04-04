Begin a story to last a lifetime by marrying the one you love in the romantic seclusion of what could well be the South West’s best-kept secret, Berwick Lodge. The magnificent country-house wedding venue on the outskirts of Bristol is set within 18 acres of enchanting gardens and woodland, with a backdrop that reaches across to Wales.

Licensed to hold wedding ceremonies and receptions for up to 90 guests, Berwick Lodge offers a beautiful collection of individually designed rooms to entertain any style. Their 14 exquisite bedrooms offer all the finishing touches and luxuries to ensure relaxation for you and your guests. Make their house your home, and together you’ll create everlasting memories of an event that’ll be treasured for years to come.

Berwick Drive, Bristol BS10 7TD

0117 958 1590; berwicklodge.co.uk