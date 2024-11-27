Bionic Santa

Father Christmas gets an upgrade: how professional Santa Mike Tindall from Tennessee is spreading even more festive cheer this year thanks to a Hero Arm from Bristol’s Open Bionics

Santa’s sleigh might be packed with presents, but this year, it’s Mike Tindall’s bionic arm that’s stealing the show. The 67-year-old pro Santa from Tennessee is delivering more than just festive cheer this season – he’s doing it with a shiny, red, high-tech arm from Open Bionics, the innovative Bristol-based company that’s changing the game for amputees.



Mike’s story starts a bit like a Christmas movie. After a 22-year career in the US Navy, he suffered a workshop accident that led to the amputation of his left forearm. But Mike wasn’t about to let that stop him. With the support of his wife, who’s now always by his side as Mrs Claus, he reinvented himself as a professional Santa Claus – a gig he’s been loving ever since. The only problem? Being Santa comes with some tricky tasks, especially when it involves handing out gifts, accepting letters, and keeping that festive spirit flowing.



“I’ve been looking for something that is easy to use and can help me when I’m handing out presents, accepting letters, and meeting families,” Mike explained. That’s when Mike found the Hero Arm, a multi-grip bionic arm that’s designed specifically for amputees. It’s 3D-printed, lightweight, and – best of all – it can be completely customised to fit its wearer. The arm uses sensors to detect muscle movements and translate them into bionic finger movements, which means Mike can grab, hold, and do everything with ease – perfect for his busy Santa schedule.



“When I first saw the red design, I knew it was perfect – it matches my Santa suit!” Mike said. “I really appreciate the simplicity of controlling the arm. It’s lightweight and so much more comfortable than what I’ve used before. I love how easy it is to switch between grips without any hassle.”



After being fitted at the Open Bionics clinic in Austin, Texas, Mike was up and running in no time. Just an hour after the fitting, he was already getting into the Christmas spirit. First, he used his new arm to hold a cup of hot chocolate and dunk a cookie. Then it was time to check his naughty and nice list, and start unloading presents from his Santa sack.

When asked about the reaction he had from children, Mike recalls: “When the kids saw the light flashing on my bionic arm, I told them it’s a Santa tracker for Mrs Claus, so she can see where I am. They thought it was so cool.”



For Open Bionics, helping Mike with his Santa duties has been a blast. Samantha Payne, co-founder of the comapny, expressed her excitement: “Getting to help Santa with his mission to deliver joy and merriment for children at the holidays has been so much fun. We’re so glad the Hero Arm has been able to help Santa with all his two-handed tasks and holiday preparations. Hopefully, we’re on the good list this year.”



What makes the Hero Arm so special isn’t just the tech – it’s how it changes lives. Open Bionics uses 3D printing and scanning to create a custom arm for each person, meaning every Hero Arm is bespoke and built to fit. Plus, the design is sleek, comfortable, and, in Mike’s case, holiday-ready. It’s the perfect combo of form and function, and it’s making a big difference in Mike’s life.

Upper limb amputees interested in getting a Hero Arm can register interest at openbionics.com/sign-up, where the team will determine eligibility and arrange an assessment.