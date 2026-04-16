Buckles Law: delivering high-quality legal advice and exceptional client care

Buckles Law is a full-service firm committed to delivering high-quality legal advice and exceptional client care. With a strong regional presence and international capability, they serve a diverse client base ranging from individuals and families to entrepreneurs, SMEs, and multinational corporations.

Buckles deliver expert legal guidance across a broad range of practice areas, their teams are proactive, diligent and pragmatic in their approach and put the client at the heart of every decision they make to improve the outcomes of the challenges they face.

Recently certified as B Corp, Buckles is recognised for meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. This certification reflects their wider commitment to responsible business practices and to making a positive impact on their people, their communities, and the environment.



Collaboration underpins everything Bukles do as they build trusted relationships, solve complex problems and help their clients plan for the future with confidence. Whether you’re navigating a business challenge or a personal milestone, their team is here to support you every step of the way.

Buckles Law has been awarded B Corp Certification by B Lab, the global non-profit behind the movement and joins fewer than one per cent of UK law firms to hold the accreditation. B Corp Certification recognises businesses that meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.

Duncan Jackson, CEO of Buckles Law, said: “There is no shortage of ways for a law firm to measure itself, whether its directory rankings, awards or peer recognition, all of which have value. But B Corp certification is something completely different.

“It is an independent, evidence-based assessment of how the entire business operates, not just the quality of its legal work. That makes it, in many respects, the most satisfying external validation we have received.

“To score so highly in Governance, specifically in ethics and transparency, means a great deal to us as a law firm. Our clients place enormous trust in us and hold us to the highest standards of professional conduct.

“And to have that independently verified through a process that examines every aspect of how we operate is genuinely gratifying. It confirms that our values are not just something we say, but something we can demonstrate.”

Duncan Jackson, CEO of Buckles Law

To find out more about how Buckles can support, visit their website at www.buckles-law.co.uk, where you can explore their full range of services, meet their people, and access insights to help keep you updated.