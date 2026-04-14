Recipes with Melissa Blease: Four fresh takes on New Potato Salad

All recipes serve 4-6 as a side dish

Italian Potato Salad

Boil 750g halved new potatoes in salted water for around 15 minutes or until tender. Meanwhile, whisk 1 tbsp olive oil with 3 tbsp finely grated Parmesan (or vegetarian alternative) and season to taste. Add the dressing to the drained, warm potatoes along with the leaves torn from a small bunch of fresh basil and 8-10 sundried tomatoes (halved). Serve warm or at room temperature.

Bombay Potato Salad

Boil 750g thickly-sliced new potatoes in salted water for around 6-8 minutes or until just tender. Drain thoroughly and allow to steam dry for a couple of minutes for transferring to a large bowl and tossing with 2 tbsp garam masala, 1 tbsp coriander seeds and 1 tsp cumin. Heat a little vegetable oil in a large non-stick frying pan over a high heat and fry the seasoned potatoes on both sides for 2-3 minutes until charred. Transfer to a serving dish and set to one side while you fry 1 peeled, sliced red onion until translucent. Add the fried onion to the potatoes and muddle together. Serve while still warm or at room temperature, topped with blobs of raita, dollops of mango chutney and a handful of freshly chopped coriander

Tex-Mex Potato Salad

Preheat the oven to 180c/gas mark 4 and toss 750g whole new potatoes with 1 tbsp of olive oil and a smattering of dried red chilli flakes. Season well, tumble into a roasting dish and roast for around 30 minutes or until tender. Meanwhile, mix 1 x 400g can of black beans (drained and rinsed), 1 x 198g can of sweetcorn, 12 halved cherry tomatoes, 1 small red pepper (deseeded and finely chopped) and 1 small red onion (peeled and finely chopped) together in a large serving dish. Add the roasted potatoes while still warm followed by the chopped flesh of 2 avocados, a generous spritz of fresh lime juice and a handful of finely-chopped fresh coriander. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Thai Potato Salad

Boil 750g halved new potatoes in salted water for around 15 minutes or until tender. Meanwhile, mix 1 small knob of root ginger (peeled and grated), 1 garlic clove (peeled and grated), 2 spring onions (trimmed and finely chopped), the juice of 1 lime, 2 tbsp Thai fish sauce, 1 tbsp rice or white wine vinegar, 1 tbsp sesame oil, 2 tsp soft brown sugar and 1 red finely chopped chilli. Drain the cooked potatoes, toss thoroughly in the dressing while still warm and serve topped with diced cucumber and a handful of freshly chopped mint, basil or coriander.

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