Clarke Willmott supports action for Brain Injury Week

Image shows Philip Edwards



National law firm Clarke Willmott is once again supporting Action For Brain Injury week this year.



The campaign was created by brain injury charity Headway in 2010 and provides an annual opportunity to raise awareness of brain injuries caused by road traffic accidents, accidents at work, brain tumours, encephalitis and meningitis.



This year Action For Brain Injury week takes place from 20-26 May and has its theme “A Life Re-Written”.



The campaign highlights how brain injury can affect anyone at any time, focusing particularly on how it throws plans into disarray, changes life goals, and even the sense of who we are.



It will cite positive examples of brain injury survivors who have experienced post-traumatic growth and successfully rebuilt their careers, relationships and lives, outlining the realism of life post-brain injury and how positive outcomes aren’t always the norm. It will also discuss an individual’s “sliding doors” moment – for example the time their brain injury occurred or when they learned of their illness, reinforcing how brain injury can happen to anyone at any time.



Clarke Willmott is a long-term partner of Headway and an accredited head injury solicitor.



Lee Hart, partner and personal injury team manager at Clarke Willmott, said: “The campaign will tell the story of plans gone awry.



“Most of us have at least a rough life-plan in our heads, however, plans can be violently thrown off course either by an illness or accident leading to brain injury. These events will often come out of nowhere and may spark a re-evaluation of life aims and objectives, requiring a recalibration of what is important to us.”



Partner Philip Edwards, another of Clarke Willmott’s brain injury claims experts and an Accredited Brain Injury Specialist with the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers, added: “I have been a supporter of Headway for around 30 years and since they launched started Action for Brain Injury Week I have been a strong campaigner for it.



“In my role representing brain injury survivors, I am constantly reminded of the life-changing impact of these injuries and I will do everything in my power to raise awareness and offer support to those who have been injured.”



Clarke Willmott’s specialist brain injury solicitors will focus on the provision of suitable rehabilitation at a very early stage and where possible use the litigation process to meet the cost of this on a private basis from the outset. It may also arrange to appoint a case manager to coordinate ongoing rehabilitation and to ensure that it is adapted to meet your continuing needs.



Depending on the extent and effects of a brain injury, the team can pursue compensation for:

medical treatment, rehabilitation and care

loss of earnings

accommodation (new or adapted), equipment and transport

an award for the brain injury itself

Colin Morris, director of communications at Headway, said the charity would also be conducting a survey to ascertain how people feel their life stories have changed as a result of brain injury.



“We will showcase inspiring stories of resilience and post-traumatic growth, whilst shedding light on the realities of life post-brain injury.



“We hope that as many people as possible will get involved in the campaign and inspire others to support our cause by completing the surveys, and also sharing the stories and materials throughout ABI Week.”



Clarke Willmott is a national law firm with offices in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, London, Manchester, Southampton, and Taunton.



Further information on how Clarke Willmott’s team can help people rebuild their life after a brain or head injury is available here: Brain and head injury compensation claims – Clarke Willmott