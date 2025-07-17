Cleve House International School   (DRAFT)

254, Wells Road, Bristol, BS4 2PN

Tel: 0117 977 7218

www.clevehouseschool.com

Name of Headteacher: Mrs Clare Fraser M.Ed

Age of pupils 3– 16

Preschool day fee: £70 8.30 am– 3.30pm Late stay £15 3.30 – 5.00 pm

Junior fees per term: £2,950 +VAT

Secondary fees per term: £3,850 +VAT

Religious denomination: Non-denominational

About Us: Cleve House School has been educating children for over 88 years. We are a fast-growing mainstream school having been recently inspected by Independent Schools Inspectorate in June 2024. One of the many highlights from our most recent report on our school website, clevehouseschool.com, states:



“The school aims to develop confident, resilient pupils with a positive attitude to learning in an environment that is full of joy, empathy and opportunity.”

Recognising that a one size fits all approach does not suit all pupils. Our non-selective (by exam) secondary school offers a progressive style of education; from Form 7 upwards we offer the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme (MYP). We are the only school in Bristol to offer this tried and tested enquiry-based learning model.

The MYP has been proven to help students develop their knowledge, attitudes, and skills needed to actively participate in an interrelated world. We teach pupils to become independent learners who can recognise relationships between subjects and the world around them, learning to combine knowledge, experience and critical thinking to solve real-life problems. The continual assessment and project-based assignments provides an ideal lower stakes qualification for pupils who may struggle to sit the array of formal GCSE examinations. MPY1 students have a day off-site learning with Wotton House, our sister school. If you have a child who may have a recent diagnosis of autism, anxiety, or a low support need-we can help.

The curriculum: All children at Cleve House International School benefit from a varied and exciting curriculum and in our Lower School our experienced staff teach pupils the full range of subjects alongside specialist lessons in Languages, Music, Computing, Sport and Swimming. This variety of teacher and lessons ensures that pupils’ interest and enthusiasm is maintained. To support the broad curriculum, children benefit from regular Outdoor Learning and educational trips to museums, theatres, Bristol Life-Skills Centre and Bath Literacy Festival and in KS2 pupils look forward to an annual residential trip with their friends.

Extra-curricular activities: Each night after school Cleve provides a different enrichment club lasting an hour which is suited to the age range of each child. Pupils can choose from Gardening, Netball, German, Cookery, Construction, Art and Craft and Chess clubs. A supervised homework follows if needed. School opens its doors to pupils from 8am and closes at 5.00pm. Although a term time only school, we also offer fun holiday clubs for KS1 and Preschool pupils.

Pastoral care: We put the mental health of our pupils at the forefront of our care and support each child and their family on an individual basis. We have recognised an increase in anxiety levels which have been exacerbated by the pandemic and can provide a bespoke timetable for pupils who may be struggling. Parents are constantly telling us that Cleve feels like an extension to their family. All pupils play and care for each other despite their age differences; pupils know they can speak with any member of staff and Peer Mentors are at hand to provide peer to peer support whenever it is needed. Our open-door policy for all and caring ethos of our school means that no-one is bullied, and we have zero tolerance for unkind behaviour.

Outstanding characteristics: There is no other school like us in Bristol – we are truly unique! Our Preschool sets an excellent foundation for children naturally moving into our Primary setting. With a strong focus on inquiry, creativity and a high ratio of adult supported play, our youngest pupils thrive in our child-led environment. We have broken the mould of adhering to the traditional entrance exam, GCSE, A Level pathway; we recognise that a one size fits all approach does not suit all pupils. We are a mainstream school, which continues to offer a rigorous education and by providing the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme we encourage our pupils to become creative, critical and reflective thinkers. This boosts our pupils with the skills of communication, cultural understanding and global engagement, all of which are essential for navigating this fast-changing world and which are actively sought by universities and future employers.

Cleve House International School believes in a partnership between school, pupils and parents and knows that this tried and tested approach achieves excellent results.