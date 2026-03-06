Coe Gallery introduces its Art Rental Programme offering a flexible way to live with exceptional Aboriginal artworks. Private clients, interior designers and businesses can rent works for 6 or 12 months, allowing time to experience the scale, presence and resonance of a painting within your space. A portion of rental payments may be credited towards purchase, creating a considered pathway to acquisition. The programme supports thoughtful collecting while enabling interiors to evolve with confidence and cultural integrity. Delivery and installation guidance are arranged by the gallery, with private viewings available upon request.
Coe Gallery | Art Rental
