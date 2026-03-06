Marta Rossato Interiors is a boutique design studio specialising in architectural renovation and full service interior design for private homes. Rooted in Italian, heritage Marta works across Bristol, Bath and Italy, bringing architectural sensitivity and contemporary restraint to both period and modern properties.
She respects the integrity of each building while reimagining how it can support the way her clients live today. Through intelligent spatial reconfiguration and carefully considered materials, the spaces Marta creates feel calm, refined and deeply personal. Sustainability guides every decision, from collaborating with skilled artisans to repurposing existing pieces wherever possible. The result she acheives for her clients is that their home, is designed to evolve with their lives.
07932 521514 | design@martarossato.net
martarossato.net
