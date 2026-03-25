Collegiate Crowned National Champions

Collegiate’s First VII squad have been crowned national champions in the Bowl competition at the esteemed Rosslyn Park Sevens.

From a field of more than 200 top sporting schools, Collegiate’s squad came through a gruelling qualification process, involving two group stages and knockout matches aplenty, before beating Eton College 19-12 in the semi-final.

Their opponents in the final were Oundle School, and the match was end-to-end before captain Alfie C fittingly crashed over to secure a 24-19 victory.

This is the first time that Collegiate have won at Rosslyn in 20 years of trying and is a phenomenal achievement – but there’s no rest for the boys, who are back at school today and busy rehearsing for this Friday’s House Song competition (although they’ll be forgiven for leaving it another 24 hours before practising their dance moves!)

collegiate.org.uk