Recipes with Melissa Blease: Lamb Cutlets with Cannellini Beans and Minty Parmesan Dressing

·1 min read

An elegant, delightfully punchy spring supper. When summer swings into view, replace the cannellini beans with broad beans to up the seasonal ante.

Ingredients (serves 4)
1 garlic clove, peeled and chopped
2 anchovies, very finely chopped
1 tbsp mint sauce
The zest and juice of 1 lemon
4 tbsp grated parmesan
70g wild rocket
12 lamb cutlets 
2 x 400g tins cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
1 tbsp red or white wine vinegar

Method

Whizz the garlic, anchovies, mint sauce, lemon juice and 100ml of the olive oil together in a food processor or blender. Pour into a jug, add the lemon zest, grated parmesan and half of the rocket (chopped) and set to one side.

Brush the lamb cutlets with a little olive oil and season well. Preheat a large griddle or frying pan over a high heat and griddle or fry the lamb cutlets for 2-3 minutes on each side until nicely caramelised. Transfer to a wooden board and cover loosely with foil to allow the meat to rest.

Meanwhile, tip the cannellini beans in a saucepan with the remaining olive oil and the vinegar. Heat gently for a few minutes to warm through, then wilt the remaining rocket in the warm beans. 

Distribute the bean/rocket mixture across 4 warmed plates and top with the lamb cutlets and drizzles of dressing.

Discover more of Melissa’s recipes here

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