Face value: improve your skin with Eva Clinic’s simple skincare routine

Eva Polchlopek of Eva Clinic Bath explains how to dramatically improve the look and feel of your skin by following a simple, daily skincare routine

Did you know that a consistent daily skincare routine will make a huge difference to you? While facial products are beneficial in themselves, every product you put on is an opportunity to massage the skin and the deeper layers underneath. This improves circulation and tightens the muscles, hence the face looks plumper and the skin looks healthier.



Another key benefit of a daily routine is that you will exfoliate your skin, removing the outer dead layers, encouraging new cell growth and collagen production, which is what we all need to prevent the effects of premature ageing.



When asked by my clients, I summarise the importance of daily skincare as the following…

Protects Skin: Cleansing, moisturising and using sunscreen protect your skin from grime, pollution, and sun damage.

Prevents Problems: Consistent care reduces issues like acne, dryness and premature ageing.

Keeps Skin Healthy: Regular care keeps your skin balanced, hydrated, and glowing.

Boosts Confidence: Clear, healthy skin can make you feel more confident.

Slows Ageing: Good skincare helps delay wrinkles, dark spots, and fine lines over time.

In short, a routine is like daily maintenance to keep your skin looking and feeling its best. That’s why I have shared my ideal, five-step morning and night routines with you, which really should not take you more than five minutes, and as I say… ‘Your skin will love you if you do this every day!’



Rise and shine morning routine

Firstly, use a gentle, hydrating cleanser to start with fresh skin. Then apply a toner to balance the skin’s pH and prep for other products. Choose a serum with antioxidants such as Vitamin C for anti-aging and UV protection and apply this after toning. Follow this with a lightweight moisturiser to keep skin hydrated all day. Finally, sunscreen is essential! Use SPF 30 or higher to protect from UV damage.



Wind down nighttime routine

Start by cleansing twice, removing grime, oil and makeup with a gentle cleanser. You should ideally exfoliate two-to-three times per week, using a mild exfoliator to remove dead skin cells (skip this step if your skin feels sensitive). Then apply your toner to close pores and prepare for the next step. Follow this with an application of any optional specific treatments you like, such as a hyaluronic acid serum. Finish with a richer moisturiser or a night cream for deeper hydration.



A regular skin care routine really will make the difference – you can easily do this at home, and the products need not cost a fortune – just focus on natural ingredients while avoiding synthetics or highly concentrated fragrances as they can trigger skin sensitivity and irritation.



