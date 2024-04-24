Fairfield High School welcomes appointment of new Principal

Following a rigorous selection process, Fairfield High School is delighted to announce the appointment of Edel Cronin as its new permanent Principal. Edel stood out as a candidate with exceptional leadership qualities and a deep commitment to both the school and Excalibur Academies Trust.

Edel brings a wealth of experience, having served in a wide variety of roles at Fairfield, including Vice Principal, Transition Lead, Achievement Coordinator and, most recently, leading the school as Interim Principal. Her dedication to fostering an inclusive and innovative learning environment aligns incredibly well with both the school and Trust’s vision and values.

Nicky Edmondson, CEO of Excalibur Academies Trust comments: “I am confident that Edel will take Fairfield forward in this new chapter of leadership, inspiring both staff and students alike. Edel is enthusiastic about working collaboratively in order to achieve great outcomes, and to uphold our commitment of preparing all students for their best possible future. Nick Lewis, my successor from September, also did a sterling job whilst Principal at Fairfield, and shares what a privilege it has been to lead a school with such a special and passionate community.”

Edel Cronin adds: “I would like to thank the staff, students, parents and carers, governors and Trust for their phenomenal amount of support throughout this process and recent months I have been leading Fairfield. I am honoured to be chosen to represent this wonderful, diverse school and look forward to giving everything I have in order to ensure it continues to flourish.”

Jeremy Benson, Chair of Academy Committee at Fairfield High School concludes: “Speaking on behalf of the Academy Committee, we couldn’t be happier to welcome Edel as the school’s next Principal. Her clear values and sense of purpose, collegiate leadership style together with her calm demeanour make her the perfect fit for Fairfield as it enters its next exciting chapter.”



