Fairfield’s Katy selected for national teaching campaign

Congratulations are in order for Katy Tyrrell, a Science Teacher at Fairfield High School, who has been selected to feature in the Department for Education’s latest national campaign promoting teaching as a career.

After hearing about the opportunity from a friend, Katy successfully progressed through rounds of auditions, including one online and one in London, before being chosen as one of just 11 teachers to take part in the campaign.

Filmed over two days in a London school, the campaign has now officially launched. As a result, posters featuring Katy are appearing across the UK, including on the London Underground, with accompanying video adverts running on platforms such as Instagram and YouTube.

Reflecting on the experience, Katy comments: “It was really fun and has got me in contact with the DfE advertising team in the hopes of partaking in more campaigns.”

Edel Cronin, Principal at Fairfield High School concludes: “It’s a fantastic achievement to be selected for a national campaign and a wonderful opportunity to showcase the passion and professionalism of teachers. We’re delighted to see Katy represent both Fairfield and Excalibur so positively on a national stage.”

fairfield.excalibur.org.uk