She’s a Killer Queen: ‘We Will Rock You’ comes to Bristol Hippodrome

Local, award-winning amateur musical theatre club BLOC Productions is following its success last year’s 40th anniversary collaborative UK amateur premiere production of Les Misérables with something completely different this August with We Will Rock You at Bristol Hippodrome, the electrifying jukebox musical bursting with more than 20 iconic Queen hits, including Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are the Champions, Somebody to Love and Don’t Stop Me Now.

Set in a dystopian future where individuality has been stamped out and algorithms dictate the music people hear, the story follows two young outsiders, Galileo Figaro and Scaramouche, as they take on the oppressive regime of the ruthless Killer Queen in a mission to bring the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll back to the world.

This exhilarating celebration of freedom, rebellion and self-expression is as relevant today as ever. Bold, uplifting and bursting with energy, We Will Rock You combines a witty script by Ben Elton with the legendary music of Queen, created in collaboration with band members Brian May and Roger Taylor, to deliver a show that has something for audiences of every generation.

The Bristol Magazine caught up with Emma Griffiths, who is playing Killer Queen, for some behind-the-scenes insight ahead of opening night…

Have you worked with BLOC before, and if so, how does stepping into the world of We Will Rock You compare?

I have been a member of BLOC fairly consistently for over 23 years. In last year’s production of Les Mis (which was a collaboration between a number of regional clubs with BLOC as the leading society) I played Madame Thenardier in one of the casts. Stepping into We Will Rock You feels like a fantastic change from the doom of gloom of the French Revolution. I’m still playing a baddie, though!

Auditions for major productions are never easy, so how competitive was the process, and what was going through your mind when you found out you’d been cast?

There is a huge amount of talent in the club, and I am lucky enough to call these brilliant women my friends. Obviously, the casting process was stressful, and to be honest I had completely convinced myself it was not my year! When the call came through that I had been successful I was both shocked and delighted.

What has been the most enjoyable (or surprising) part of rehearsing your role so far?

Our choreographer Lizzy Westney always challenges me and makes brilliantly creative decisions. There are a number of lifts and other choreography I need to tackle while belting out some big songs, but Lizzy always knows how to get the most out of me and I can’t wait for audiences to see what she’s been crafting!



We Will Rock You is packed with iconic Queen hits. Which number is your favourite to perform, and what makes it such a standout moment for you?

Ooh, that’s hard. As someone who absolutely grew up listening to Queen thanks to my dad – who is a mega fan (no pressure!) – it’s hard to choose a favourite. If pushed, I think I’d say It’s A Kind Of Magic, simply because the arrangement in the musical is pretty epic and the number builds so organically that it’s hard not to be swept along by it.

Every production develops its own personality. How would you describe the atmosphere among the cast and creative team during rehearsals?

The one word I would use for everyone involved is ‘graft’. I think jukebox musicals get a bit of a rep for being light, fluffy and perhaps even easy? But the reality is that, thanks to the sheer amount of singing and choreography required, as well as the technical challenges involved (and that includes the work being done by costume, props, wigs etc to create a truly futuristic vision), this show is infinitely more challenging to stage than, say, Oklahoma! But what I have seen from every department and every member on the stage is a huge commitment to delivering the most slick, exciting, and entertaining production possible. I am in awe.

Is there a particular scene, song or moment that you’re especially excited for Bristol audiences to experience?

I can’t wait for audiences to see Another One Bites the Dust. The dancers are incredible and it’s a really dynamic and, frankly, creepy number!

The show has been seen by millions around the world and has enjoyed enormous success on stage. Does that add any extra pressure when you’re taking on a role in such a well-loved musical?

Of course. As Killer Queen, I’m stepping into shoes like Sharon D Clarke and Patti Russo – absolutely huge voices with bags of personality to match! Killer Queen as a role really requires utmost confidence and assurance, so I’ll be spending from now until August perfecting my swagger!

If you could swap roles with another cast member for one performance, who would you choose and why?

That’s tricky! Possibly, I’d go fully rogue and swap to one of the boys: probably Galileo. He gets to sing some absolutely iconic songs like Who Wants To Live Forever – and all in flat shoes(!).

At its heart, We Will Rock You is about individuality, freedom and the power of music. Why do you think those themes still connect so strongly with audiences today?

I think it such an important message today. We are a world divided, and yet more than ever we are also plugged into a global monoculture thanks to social media. I think we’re all due a reminder that dancing to the beat of our own drum is the healthiest thing we can do.

When the curtain rises at the Bristol Hippodrome, what do you hope audiences will be talking about on their way home?

Firstly, and most importantly, I hope that they take the lightness of having had a few hours of just being entertained. I also hope they are feeling that extra buzz you can only achieve through live theatre; the connection of (hopefully) 2,000 humans in one room all feeling the same thing, and sharing one big, real experience. Finally, as a lifelong fan, I hope they either rediscover or find anew the joy of listening to Queen. Because their music is a kind of magic…

BLOC’s production of We Will Rock You is at Bristol Hippodrome from 25-29 August. Tickets are available online.

blocproductions.co.uk