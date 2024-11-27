Festive shopping at Clifton Arcade

Step away from your keyboard, bid farewell to the Amazon delivery man and head out to Clifton Arcade to find an eclectic mix of shopping opportunities, expert advice and recommendation and a warm welcome. We caught up with the independent business owners of this most Christmassy of destinations to find out exactly what’s on offer this year beneath the glass ceiling…

Terry Cox: Clifton Village Antiques

A Bristol treasure

Clifton Village Antiques been in the hands of jeweller Terry Cox for 22 years. At the age of 79, Terry has been in business for more than 40 years and has vowed to keep working until he drops! Terry’s focus is on offering quality and expertise but at exceptionally attractive prices which are reported to be some of the most competitive in Bristol. Both modern and antique pieces are available and Terry also undertakes commissions to design and manufacture to your requirements as well as repairs and remodelling of treasured pieces. GIA diamonds are also available – prices on request.

Max’s Brows

Enhancing natural beauty

Max is a multi award-winning permanent makeup artist. He’s been perfecting his signature natural nano technique since he started Max’s Brows in 2018. With it, he won first place in the PMU & Microblading UK Championship in 2024, and is representing the UK in the World Championships. He loves making people feel beautiful and more confident in themselves. | maxsbrows.com

Heron Books

Expert-recommended books

Elizabeth Moss achieved a lifelong dream in October 2022 when she opened her own bookshop having previously worked as a Classics teacher, at the University of Bristol and for Waterstones. All the books are carefully chosen by Elizabeth herself, the main criterion being excellence. From picture books, to children’s titles, to fiction, to non-fiction – she looks for well-written, intelligently crafted works. Heron also offers five monthly book groups, author events and tailored book subscriptions. | heronbooks.co.uk

Bees and Graves

An emporium of delights

Bees and Graves set up shop in the Clifton Arcade over 30 years ago, having moved from its initial premises in the long-gone Antiques Market. In that time the range has been tweaked, now offering the widest selection of contemporary and antique jewellery in the region. Also on offer is an exciting mix of objects, from silver picture frames to decanters and a plethora of decorative items. The owners spend many hours seeking out the best pieces to offer for sale while keeping an eye on offering exceptional value for money.

Hermione Harbutt

Crowning glories and glittering accessories

Hermione Harbutt is a master artisan, creating contemporary and covetable accessories for weddings and events since 2008, and she has had her beautiful showroom at Clifton Arcade since 2011. Clients can expect a warm and personal approach from a consummate couturier and creator of accessory dreams. Hermione is known for her intricate headpieces, crowns, millinery, race wear and jewellery which is chosen and endorsed by some of the most prestigious international designers. | hermioneharbutt.com

Gallery Grace

Supporting local artists

Gallery Grace celebrates artwork created by local emerging artists; The team prides itself in showing original artwork and supporting the art community. As well as original paintings, the gallery stocks

a supply of unique gifts and sculptures, some originals or limited edition. Visit this welcoming space and view the pre-Christmas exhibition in the stunning Clifton Arcade or visit the website.

gallery-grace.co.uk; 07903849273

Fears

A timeless classic

Celebrate Christmas at Fears boutique in Clifton Arcade, home to one of Britain’s oldest family-run watch companies, proudly established in 1846. Discover the collection of timeless watches, where luxury meets a legacy of British craftsmanship and heritage. As you browse, enjoy a mince pie and a glass of English sparkling wine. Whether choosing a special gift or treating yourself, let the team help make your festive season truly special. | fearswatches.com

Waxflower Bridal

A luxury bridal boutique

Located upstairs at the Arcade, Waxflower Bridal stocks gowns from Halfpenny London, Katy Britton, Bon Bridé, Suzanne Neville, Bowen Dryden and Unbridled. This exclusively-British collection also includes pieces from House of Ollichon, a completely dress-less bridal collection. Among the pink velvet sofas, plush furnishings and contemporary fittings, brides will discover rails of gowns, jumpsuits and two-pieces, expertly curated by Kathy Holdsworth. | waxflowerbridal.co.uk

One Cat Boutique

Sustainable fashion champion

One Cat Boutique has been proudly championing sustainable fashion since 2020. The curated collection features exquisite vintage wedding dresses, timeless kimonos, Y2K-inspired styles, preloved modern brands, and bespoke handmade gifts. Each piece is thoughtfully selected for its quality and uniqueness, reflecting a commitment to ethical practices, local sourcing, and environmental responsibility. Embrace timeless elegance while supporting a more sustainable future. | onecatboutique.com

Sunshine Sketch Art

New kids on the block

Sunshine Sketch Art is a new arrival in the Arcade having relocated from North Cornwall this year. Expect to find happy, positive, colourful, practical stationery and artist ranges that encourage a sunny creative mindset! Searching for a sketchbook and drawing pencils to capture the Suspension Bridge; notepads and presentation cards to revise; or colouring books to keep your little-uns entertained – Sunshine Sketch can help. | sunshinesketch.art

Jo’s Tea

Sensational, fresh bubble tea & fruit teas

Inspired by her son (who only takes fresh food!), Jo started her tea shop so that people could enjoy the most delicious fresh tea, fresh fruits, fresh milk and fresh desserts all in one place. The team prepares, brews, juices, and cooks everything on-site in front of the customers. No hiding or false claims. Visit Clifton Arcade to find out what makes this bubble tea so special, or plan ahead and view the website for an amazing range of sensational drinks. | jostea.com

Huw Richards Evans

Contemporary Art, capturing iconic landscapes

Since late 2023, acclaimed landscape artist Huw Richards Evans has run the Huw Richards Evans Contemporary Art gallery. As well as showing his own original art, Huw regularly curates new exhibitions to champion local artists. Previous exhibitions include Summer Sea, featuring dramatic, textural landscapes, and Echoes of Nature, with works exploring a vibrant botanical theme. Huw’s gallery is located at Unit 14 Clifton Arcade, BS8 4AA and is open Tuesday to Sunday. | huwrichardsevans.com

Motiq 2

Chic boutique

Based in the Clifton Arcade, Motiq 2 reopened their doors in November 2023 after closing their store of 15 years on Boyces Avenue. Owner Michele Coss selects a range of pieces that are perfect for every occasion, whether it be holidays, special events or day to day wear. All items are carefully chosen from independent suppliers based in the UK, Spain, Italy and France.

Village

Independent gift and card shop

Established in 2001, Village has steadily built up a fab selection of greetings cards and quirky little gifts. You will find a gift for everyone, from Bristol merchandise, Roka Bags and woolley socks, to affordable sterling silver studs and hoops. And now the basement is open offering all things Christmas!

Hidden Gallery

Enter the World of Art

Hidden first opened its doors in 2016, born out of a passion for art and a desire to make it accessible to all. The gallery specialises in original prints, drawings and works on paper by the world’s most acclaimed artists, with hand-signed artworks by Pablo Picasso, David Hockney, Tracey Emin, Salvador Dali and Henri Matisse among its collection. Hidden offers museum-quality art in a relaxed and welcoming environment. | hiddengallery.co.uk

The Primrose Café

Clifton’s best-loved café

The Primrose Café has been under the same ownership for more than 30 years and has become one of Bristol’s busiest and best-loved cafes. The team takes the trouble to source locally, sustainably and ethically. In a perfectly-positioned suntrap at any time of year, the Primrose is the ideal place to watch the world go by. Keep an eye out for some delicious Christmas specials to fuel you while you shop. | primrosecafe.co.uk

Nook Deco

Inspiring interiors

Nook Deco is a leading UK retailer of unique contemporary and traditional restored oriental furniture. Some of the furniture is on display in the boutique shop in Clifton Arcade where you’ll also find lush houseplants, ceramics and other treasures. Furniture and ornaments can be delivered worldwide. | nookdeco.co.uk; 07854441528 or 07979725599

Also not to be missed at The Arcade!

Be sure to check out these other exciting businesses who call Clifton Arcade home….



Ralphs Barbershop: Ralph’s Hair and Barbering provides modern, inclusive barbering with a personal one-on-one service in an eco-friendly, welcoming, safe space. ralphsbarbershop.co.uk



Avril Nails: Full mani and pedi treatments are available at Avril Nail lounge at the far end of the Arcade.



Hot Mess Manicures: Head upstairs to this nail salon using vegan and cruelty-free gel polish and builder gel products to create dazzling nail art. instagram.com/hotmessmanicures



Gymset: Private mircogym space that can be rented by the hour, suitable for gym-goers, fitness newbies and personal trainers. thegymset.com



Kasia W Photography: An award winning Bristol based photographer specialising in maternity, newborn, children, family, fine art and beauty photography. kasiawphotography.com



Select Visa Services: Offering a complete visa application solution, from the initial free assessment right the way through to keeping you updated on your visa status.. selectvisaservices.com

Fancy joining The Arcade community? Retail and office units are available

From time to time, units become available at The Arcade. Currently there are three retail units, along with two office units which are situated in the upper gallery. For further information about taking space, please contact Moorpoint Ltd: cliftonarcade@gmail.com