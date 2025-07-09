Gardening with Elly West: shady business

Nearly all gardens have them, those tucked away corners that don’t get much light, often neglected and left to their own devices. However, they can really come into their own during summertime, when we should view them as providing an opportunity rather than a problem. Make the most of your shadier areas and they can become peaceful retreats – places to rest and stay cool away from the heat, and to grow a wide range of beautiful plants that can’t cope with direct sunlight.



Shade in small city gardens is often cast by nearby buildings. Terraced properties may well have a side-return surrounded by high walls. Boundary hedges and fences cast shade, which will be more noticeable in a smaller space. Larger gardens, on the other hand, can be more open and sunny, so you may need to create shade where little previously exists.



One of the most ecological ways to bring shade into the garden is by planting deciduous trees and with much of the northern hemisphere covered by woods and forests, there are many plants that are used to these conditions that will thrive in our climate. Shade-loving plants tend to be subtle in their charms – think of forest edges or shady woodland banks with delicate ferns, primroses and wood anemones. While brighter more gaudy plants from tropical climates may struggle with a lack of light, shady zones are places for whites, greens, blues, purples and pale pinks. Lighter colours can get lost in full sun, but it’s the whites and creams that shine out when light levels are low.



Deciduous trees with open canopies will cast dappled shade, perfect for an understorey of woodland-type plants and bulbs. Acers, silver birch, rowan, crab apple and amelanchier are among my favourite trees for light shade.



When we think of shade, we often think in terms of green, which is an important component in an area that doesn’t get much light. Ferns have adapted to thrive in deep shade with their low metabolic rate and presence of a light-sensing protein called neochrome, that enables them to make the most of the red end of the light spectrum, as well as the blue light that other plants absorb. Shade combined with dry soil, such as that found around tree roots, can be one of the trickier spots to plant, but varieties of shield fern (Polystichum), and Dryopteris will do well, although they will need some watering while they are getting established. Mulching with bark chippings is also a good idea, as it helps to conserve moisture as well as suppressing weeds and providing an attractive foil for your plants.



Fatsia japonica is another tough plant that thrives in deep shade. Its large glossy dark-green leaves maximise the chlorophyll needed for photosynthesis, while their waxy coating minimises water loss. Variegated and golden leaves will brighten up a space. Some of the smaller-leaved ivies will grow anywhere, dry shade included. Hostas, silver-leaved brunnera and variegated euonymus shrubs are happy in shade. Lady’s mantle (Alchemilla mollis) has sprays of lime-yellow summer flowers combined with soft green scalloped leaves, and there are also grasses such as Luzula nivea and Hakonechloa that are happy away from the sun. Lily-turf (Liriope muscari) produces beautiful spires of purple flowers in late summer and autumn, and is a compact evergreen grassy-leaved plant that is good for the front of a border or edging a path, as it stays relatively neat and tidy.



But it’s not just about the greenery. Plenty of flowering plants will also do well out of the glare, providing just about year-long colour and interest. Starting early with hellebores and spring bulbs, such as narcissi, snowdrops and bluebells, these can then be followed by bleeding heart (Dicentra), wood anemones, epimediums, campanula, foxgloves, astrantias and hardy geraniums. And for a burst of freshness at the end of the summer, it’s hard to beat pink and white Japanese anemones. Astilbes like shade combined with damp soil, and add vivid colour later in the season.



If you don’t have much shade provided by trees, boundaries or buildings, then a garden structure such as a pergola or gazebo is a great way to create a seating area out of the sun. Quick growing climbers such as a grape vine, star jasmine or Clematis montana will filter the sunlight and create a cool green canopy overhead.



Shady borders tend to look better for longer, need less watering, and provide shelter for insects, birds and small mammals. With recurrent summer droughts becoming a thing, shade is an important resource that we need to make the most of in order to maximise our outdoor space.



Plant of the month: Hardy geraniums



These perennial stalwarts thrive in sun or shade, and are easy and reliable, coming back year after year with soft green leaves and long-lasting flowers. In shades of whites, pinks and purples, there are varieties to suit just about any situation, and they will look equally at home in a cottage garden alongside roses and sweet peas, as in a gravel garden or contemporary urban space.



‘Mavis Simpson’ is a good choice for low-growing ground cover, reaching around 20cm in height. It has pale-pink long-lasting flowers and is semi-evergreen with lobed silvery foliage. Geranium phaeum is one of the best suited to shade, with dark, dusky purple-black flowers held on tall stems above delicately mottled leaves. Popular ‘Rozanne’ (pictured) is one of my favourite varieties for sheer flower power, with its multitude of saucer-shaped purple flowers from June through to October or even November.



Hardy geraniums are easy to grow, and once established need very little maintenance. When the leaves go tatty at the end of the season, cut them all back to the ground and clear them away. Some varieties can also be given a mid-season chop if they start to get unruly, to encourage new fresh growth. Plants are dormant over winter, but reliably come back in spring with new leaves followed by the flowers.



Elly West is a professional garden designer, working in and around the Bristol area | ellyswellies.co.uk