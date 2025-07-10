Sidcot students celebrate outstanding IB Diploma results

Although it’s only been a few weeks since the final public exams of this academic year, International Baccalaureate students at Sidcot School are already breathing a sigh of relief after receiving their exam results.

This year’s IB cohort performed exceptionally, achieving top grades and securing places at their preferred universities and institutions. Amongst the cohort, Deputy Head Student Alex achieved an outstanding 43 points, scoring 13 points above the world average. Alex has studied at Sidcot from the age of 3 to 18, developing a deep love of learning that has been supported by an Academic Scholarship and enrichment opportunities. When asked about his IB success, Alex commented:

“After a wonderful time at Sidcot, I’m delighted to have reached my offer to study PPE at the University of Warwick. Studying the IB has been challenging but I’m incredibly grateful to all my teachers for their hard work and support, which I certainly couldn’t have gone without; it has made me a better student and person in the process. I’m incredibly excited about this next step and will look back on my time at Sidcot with very fond memories.”

Also achieving in the top 4.7% of students worldwide is Head Student and fellow Academic Scholar Joshua, who scored 40 points and will now look to study Medicine at the University of Bristol. Commenting on his experience at Sidcot and plans for the future, Joshua said:

“I joined this school in Year 8 and have loved it ever since. The atmosphere and community that exists at Sidcot is amazing, and I know I have benefited hugely from it. While the last two years of IB have certainly not been the easiest, I am still really glad I chose the course. I was able to continue studying drama and a language, alongside everything I needed to get into university, which has made the many stressful coursework deadlines a little more worth it! I was incredibly pleased to have received 40 IB points, more than enough to get into my first-place choice of Medicine at Bristol; a course I feel my time at Sidcot, and especially the last two years, has set me up well for. Thank you to all the teachers and classmates who helped me get here.”





Emily, a boarding student from Germany and International Head Student, joins the long list of Sidcot students celebrating this week, having achieved 36 points. She will now go on to study Psychology at the University of Amsterdam. This is just one of many prestigious international institutions our IB cohort plan to study at from September, with other destinations including Em Lyon Business School, Erasmus Rotterdam, Esade Barcelona, and Luiss University, Rome. Reflecting on her experience of studying the IB Diploma at Sidcot, she said:

“Moving to Sidcot for Sixth Form was one of the best decisions for me. I felt incredibly supported throughout my time here. My teachers truly wanted me to succeed, both academically and personally. They encouraged me to do my best and helped me grow in many ways. I’m especially grateful to the boarding staff, who were the backbone of my experience and were always there when I needed them. Although the result process had its challenges, I’m proud of my journey and everything I’ve learned. Sidcot helped me to discover a real passion for Psychology, and I’m excited to take that forward as I begin studying the subject at the University of Amsterdam.”

Head, James Jones, commented, “I want to congratulate our International Baccalaureate students who have received outstanding results over the weekend. They have worked so diligently over the past two years, and I’m thrilled to see their dedication to their studies reflected in their final grades. Students have studied a wide range of disciplines throughout the diploma programme, developing a holistic approach to education, a global perspective, and a set of future-ready skills to prepare them for the next step in their education.”

Stefania Cauli, IB Coordinator at Sidcot School, commended the students on their fantastic results: “When I first joined Sidcot School eleven years ago, I immediately fell in love with the IB Diploma Programme. Its global approach, the breadth of subjects, and its emphasis on critical thinking are all essential in shaping future generations to lead a better, more compassionate world.

This year marks my final year as IB coordinator at Sidcot, and I could not have hoped for a more meaningful time to conclude this chapter. I’ve had the privilege of teaching and guiding the May 2025 cohort – an extraordinary group of talented, thoughtful, and resilient students – throughout their IB journey. They have met challenges with courage, shown remarkable perseverance, and continuously strived to do their best. Their growth, commitment, and spirit reflect the very values of the IB, and it is with immense joy that I celebrate their achievements with the Sidcot community.

To all our students: We are proud of you. We wish you every success in your next steps and look forward to seeing the difference you will make in the world.”

Sidcot School is the only school near Bristol that offers the International Baccalaureate to Sixth Form students. The IB’s ethos, broad curriculum, emphasis on study skills, community service, and internationalism align with Sidcot’s Quaker values and make it a popular pathway for Sixth Form students.

To learn more about the IB Diploma at Sidcot School, please get in touch with their admissions team at admissions@sidcot.org.uk or 01934 845212.

