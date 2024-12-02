Gig review: Katy J Pearson at SWX

Katy J Pearson’s face greets you on an led screen as you enter the SWX. If you had any confusion about who’s show this is, seeing that let’s you know exactly what you’re here for.

Dana Gavanski led the audience into a dreamy, soft space. Starting with piano, she immediately set a tone of introspection and lyrics full of yearning. Despite being the only person on stage, she held the audience’s attention and the lighting made it feel as if it was a metaphysical performance. Ending with higher energy music, a beautiful cover of i Talk to the Wind by King Crimson, Dana prepped the audience for Katy’s upbeat set.

Katy begins the show backlit. She and the band looked as though they were collaged onto the stage. Katy’s voice rose high over the audience, who were buzzing from the minute she set foot on stage. Having a local perform is always exciting, especially when they are as talented and sonically unique as Katy. Everyone loves a homecoming show.

Her latest album Someday, Now released this year to critical acclaim. The dreamy album translated perfectly on stage. The set isn’t just from her latest album, dipping into her previous work, already adored by fans. With infectious bass lines and epic trumpet solos, the crowd couldn’t help but enjoy themselves. All around, people were dancing and singing along.

Seeing a show where the artist is so obviously and openly loved by the crowd is such a special thing. And with how fantastic Katy is as a songwriter and musician, it’s no wonder Bristol is proud to have her.

Image credit: Harry Steel @hauntedmattress