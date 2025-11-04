Half a million reasons to raise a glass: Bristol Beer Factory raises over half a million for Bristol communities

Bristol Beer Factory (BBF) has raised a staggering £625,000 for community groups across the city through its Brewed to Give initiative, proving that pints really can power change!

Launched in May 2023, the initiative pledges 2% from every brewery sale to Bristol charities and local causes, but it’s about more than just signing a cheque. BBF donates cost-price beer, bar equipment, event space and hands-on support, helping groups raise funds for themselves, from street festivals to school raffles. In doing so, Brewed to Giveflips beer into real cash, maximising the impact of its support. 100% of the funds raised are kept by the community, for the community.

“Every keg, cask or can leaving our yard gives something back to the city,” said Sam Burrows, Managing Director of Bristol Beer Factory. “This campaign is about connection, fairness and doing our bit for Bristol. “We’re not just brewing beer, we’re helping brew a fairer city, and every pint counts.”

The numbers behind the impact:

· £265,000 given as cash donations, in cost-price stock, and event support

· 1,275+ cases of beer supplied to raffles and auctions

· 126 fundraising events supported, generating over £325,000 in takings

· 21 sponsorship partners, with £175k donated unlocking £197k of unrestricted funds

· Free venue hire at Studio BBF, saving local groups £36,000+

Among the 269 charities and organisations supported across the city are:

· Talk Club received £130,000+ which is 5% of total Clear Head sales, their alcohol-free IPA, helping fund peer groups and mental fitness initiatives across the UK

· St Werburghs City Farm raised £70,000+ with BBF beer, bar builds and volunteers to support year-round community wellbeing activities.

The Coexist Community Kitchen raised £14,600 through events and donations to support marginalised communities through cooking programmes. Bristol Bisons Rugby received £16,900 in sponsorship, beer, and kit to trailblaze inclusive rugby. The MAZI Project received support totalling £10,000 to expand access to food for young people Jam Nice CIC raised £2,500+ at one event which will help remove barriers in creative industries.

“Brewed to Give gave us genuine freedom to fundraise in a way that works for us, and it multiplied the benefit,” said Hadie Abido, co-founder of the Jam Jar. “The support has gone beyond anything we imagined,” added Jamie White of Bristol Bisons Rugby. “We all love coming to BBF. It’s inclusive, iconic, and totally community-first.”

“For us, it is clear that Bristol Beer Factory is driven by a desire for people to thrive, be that through providing a top-notch pint to have a chat over, supporting crucial mental health initiatives or backing grassroots community organisations doing vital work where it is most needed. Sometimes I wonder what Bristol would look like if all businesses followed BBF’s example by putting people at the centre.” Hugh Rose, Director of Bristol Tree Craft Project.

Sam continues “Bringing people together over world-class beer is at the heart of what we do. It is where communities are built. This campaign is about using our currency, beer, to give back to our community, and support what Bristol does best – creativity, sport, inclusion and people-powered change.”

The initiative recently won the SIBA Community Engagement Award, and with the new BS3 brewery now open, Bristol Beer Factory highlights this is just the start!

bristolbeerfactory.co.uk