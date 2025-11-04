Recipes with Melissa Blease: Supper Parties made simple

Winter season supper parties don’t need to be stressful – especially if you stick to a classic Italian theme. Roll out an antipasti sharing board for starters, unleash a box of Gianduiotti for pud, uncork the Chianti Classico… and chill out!

Linguine with Prawn Butter Sauce (serves 4)

Cook 400g dried linguine according to the instructions on the packet.

Meanwhile, heat 2 tbsp butter in a large, non-stick frying pan and gently sauté 2 shallots (peeled and sliced) until just turning translucent, adding 2 cloves of garlic (peeled and crushed or grated) for the last minute of cooking time. Add 1 x 400g can of plum or cherry tomatoes and a pinch of dried chilli flakes and cook for 3-4 minutes, breaking the tomatoes down with the back of a wooden spoon as you go. Add 400g large, raw, deveined frozen prawns to the pan, stir well and simmer gently until the prawns turn pink. Toss the drained pasta through the sauce, divide between four warmed bowls and serve immediately scattered with freshly-chopped parsley and accompanied by fresh lemon wedges for spritzing.



Fettucini Alfredo (serves 4)

Cook 400g dried fettucine according to the instructions on the packet then drain well, reserving some of the cooking water. While the pasta is cooking, heat 150ml double cream in a frying pan until it just reaches simmering point. Add 75g parmesan, 2 tbsp butter, a grating of nutmeg and lots of freshly-ground black pepper and stir until the cheese has melted. Tip the cooked pasta into the sauce and toss together, adding enough of the pasta cooking water to make a sauce that coats the pasta. Divide between four warmed bowls and serve immediately scattered with freshly-chopped parsley and shaved parmesan.



Spaghetti alla Puttanesca (serves 4)

Heat a little olive oil in a non-stick pan over a medium heat and gently sauté 1 large onion (peeled and chopped) with a generous pinch of salt for 10 minutes until turning translucent. Add 2 cloves of garlic (peeled and crushed or grated) and ½ tsp dried red chillies and cook for a further minute. Add 1 x 400g can of chopped tomatoes to the pan along with 6 anchovy fillets (finely-chopped), 120g pitted black olives and 2 tbsp capers, bring to a gentle simmer and cook (uncovered) for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, cook 300g dried spaghetti according to the instructions on the packet, drain well and toss with the sauce. Divide between four warmed bowls and serve immediately scattered with freshly-chopped basil and shaved parmesan (and if the kids ask what ‘puttanesca’ means, don’t tell ‘em.)



Gnocchi with Blue Cheese, Bacon and Spinach (serves 4)

Cook 2 x 500g packets of fresh gnocchi according to the instructions on the packet. Meanwhile, sauté 250g oak smoked, dry cured bacon lardons until the fat has rendered and the bacon is turning crispy. Add 150g fresh spinach to the pan and allow to wilt for 1 minute before adding 150g creamy blue cheese (Creme de Saint Agur works well here) along with 3-4 tbsp milk. Stir gently until the sauce is smooth, drain the gnocchi, toss into the hot sauce and serve immediately in warmed bowls, topped with plenty of freshly-ground black pepper.



