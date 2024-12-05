Hansel & Gretel at Tobacco Factory Theatres: Review

Once upon a time, in a land far, far away… (well, if you happen to turn left just past the North Street Aldi), you’ll find the joyous cast and crew of Tobacco Factory Theatres and New International Encounter company re-telling the enduring Brothers Grimm tale Hansel & Gretel.

Director Alex Byrne’s version of Hansel & Gretel leads us down a well-trodden path deep into the forest, sticking closely to story we all know, but with a few delicious treats thrown into the mix to keep things feeling fresh: the woodcutter’s wife is replaced by a devilishly unhinged husband ‘Nigel’ (played by Joey Hickman), the famine is considered in the context of our cost-of-living crisis (yes, Hansel, can you believe that even Southville Deli’s shelves would be empty?!), and there’s a moment when the audience question whether the kind old lady who might just simply love cooking fattening snacks like fried chicken for kids really is that bad after all…

Hansel & Gretel’s two-hour run – inclusive of an interval – whirls past you brimming with ear-to-ear grin-inducing self-awareness from the cast (there’s rarely a moment when the audience aren’t being directly addressed, having to hide their shoelaces so the hungry dads don’t devour them or are helping to lead the way home with glowing pebbles). There’s a ton of family-friendly magic for the little ones to be in awe of – the show is suitable for ages +5 – and plenty of quips laced with dark humour for adults visiting with or without kids in tow; Millennial parents considering the advantages of leaving their kids in the forest so they can finally catch a break saw wicked cackling echo around the theatre.

The Balkan-inspired score is played out by the five-strong cast themselves – who have mastered an enviable number of instruments between them and seamlessly drift from piano, to accordion, double bass, guitar, cajon and more – there’s even a saxophone solo thrown in for good measure that would make an 80s house fan weep.

Hansel & Gretel manages to whisk you off to that faraway Czech forest from another time, but the master class in fourth-wall-breaking storytelling keeps your feet firmly in BS3 – it is a gloriously self-conscious production that is hyper-aware of the audience surrounding the woodland scene at all times. And it does a jolly good job at beckoning you further into its bizarre world with impish glee, (just don’t lean too far into its warm embrace or the oven door might slam shut behind you). I already want to go back for a second helping of its gingerbread goodness before the festive season’s over.

You have until 19 January 2025 to catch Hansel & Gretel at Tobacco Factory Theatres. For more information and to book tickets, visit the website.

Photography by Craig Fuller