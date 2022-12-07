Hawkland is an ecological architecture and construction company focusing on natural materials that have low ecological impact and help create healthier indoor environments. The company is lead by Chris Hawker and David Copeland who met several times through the Centre for Alternative Technology . Their passion lies in low impact, fully sustainable design and construction and they operate with a strong social and ethical core to deliver appropriate, knowledge-led solutions to their clients. The company actively fosters a working environment that is safe, positive, inclusive and that supports innovation and co-operation.

Hawkland runs a financially transparent project model that puts trust and openness front and centre. Costs are not hidden behind quotes and by starting with a Feasibility Study or Fee Proposal, all the information is owned by the client and available to everyone involved.

