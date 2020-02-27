Award winning interior designer Kay James, of K Interiors, specialises in helping home owners in Clevedon and the surrounding areas be just that little bit braver when it comes to their décor. She has a particular talent for combining colours, patterns and textures to create interiors that not only look beautiful but stand up to the demands of modern family life. With a personable style and a sustainable ethos, Kay is the perfect choice if you’re nervous about getting things right or simply don’t know where to start.

Why not book in for an eye-opening Inspire session or call fora no obligation chat about how Kay could help you achieve the home you’ve always wanted but never dreamed you’d be able to create?

Highdale Road, Clevedon, North Somerset

07906 167710; k-interiors.co.uk