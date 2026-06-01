Make love, not war | ‘Miss Saigon’ at Bristol Hippodrome

A legendary musical is reborn in the spectacular new production of Miss Saigon, which is now touring the UK and Ireland and comes to Bristol Hippodrome later this year. We hear from three of the cast members…

It’s been more than 35 years since Miss Saigon had its world premiere at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London’s West End. The Olivier and Tony Award-winning show has remained an enduring favourite with audiences ever since, seen by more than 38 million people worldwide. But this major new production marks an exciting, fresh chapter: it’s a brand-new invention of Miss Saigon, giving audiences a different experience of the timeless tale.



Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s stirring work draws on real history to tell the story of 17-year-old local girl Kim, who meets American GI Chris in a bar during the final days of the Vietnam War. The lovers are torn apart by the fall of Saigon, leading to an unforgettable journey of survival.



The show’s original producer Cameron Mackintosh has put together a new creative team with his fellow producer, Michael Harrison. The pair have joined forces with director Jean-Pierre van der Spuy, who previously directed Cameron’s production of Miss Saigon (originally directed by Laurence Connor) for the Australian Opera, to create a version of the musical that will be able to play different-sized theatres across the country, whilst still delivering the show’s epic drama and stirring passion.



This new version of Miss Saigon stars actor and singer Jack Kane (Years and Years) as Chris and, making her exciting professional debut, Julianne Pundan as Kim. Queer performer Seann Miley Moore (who appeared on The X Factor in 2015) reprises their ground-breaking take on bar owner and hustler, the Engineer, which they previously played in an international tour visiting Australia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Singapore.

Seann Miley Moore (The Engineer)

Did you know Miss Saigon before you joined the show?



Jack Kane: Yes, I grew up with it – it’s my mum’s favourite ever musical! We played Miss Saigon in the car all the time. I then saw the 2014 West End production and cried through the whole thing.



Julianne Pundan: I watched the amazing Miss Saigon documentary with [original Kim actress] Lea Salonga, and it completely inspired me. Seeing someone who looked just like me doing what I love most in the world gave me such hope. Actually, now getting to play Kim feels like a dream come true.



Seann Miley Moore: I was blown away by the Hong Kong production. I had songs like The Movie in My Mind and Why, God, Why? on blast. Miss Saigon is so special to me, especially as my mum is Filipino and the Asian representation is this show is iconic.



How did you put your stamp on your character?



Kane: The creative team told me that they liked how, in my audition, I brought a kind of innocent energy to Chris – I think my version is more naïve than you might have seen before. Then we took a very sensitive approach in rehearsal, layering in those real-life experiences and the complex journey he goes on from this kid to a man.



Pundan: Every Kim has been so different. I definitely feel I’ve been able to bring something fresh since this is a new production of the show, and I wanted to portray her as a strong, independent woman who goes through so much, and holds her power with love and hope. Her legacy is really important to so many people.



Moore: It’s such an honour to be asked to come to the UK and perform my version of the Engineer – or as I say it, “Engine-queer”. It’s a testament to [producers] Michael Harrison and Cameron Mackintosh that they really champion new people and new visions. I get to play with all the colours of the rainbow. It’s such a scrumptious role: the music is so epic, the lyrics are so meaty and wild. I’m bringing all the flair that is Seann Miley Moore to the table, giving nothing but big Slay-sian energy. The legend is indeed reborn.

Julianne Pundan (Kim), Mikko Juan (Thuy)

What’s it like making your debut in such a huge show?



Pundan: I’m literally having the best time. When I stepped onto the stage at our first venue, in Newcastle, I teared up – I was thinking “Is this actually real? Is this my life now?”. At the end I just sobbed and said, “This is all I ever wanted”.



How did you develop the all-important love story between Chris and Kim?



Kane: We worked really closely with JP and our intimacy coordinator. For both me, and Julianne, it’s our first ever musical, and it’s an intimate one, so we approached it slowly and respectfully. Our chemistry has evolved so much – you really can’t fake it! Luckily we get on really well in real life too, because the romance is so key: you have to feel these two young people finding love in the midst of war and horror.



Pundan: I was a bit nervous about the intimacy of it because I’ve never done it before, but we had a lot of guidance, and Jack’s been an amazing partner. It definitely helps having a good relationship outside of work. Kim goes through so much, and she has a big heart – that’s hugely important to us, understanding her motivations and her courage, how she fights for love. It’s heroic.



How have you drawn on the real history and places in the story?



Kane: Doing research is really paramount to getting under the skin of these characters. Chris’s story spans a three-year period starting in the middle of a war. [Director] JP has such a deep understanding of the era, and he recommended lots of amazing books and documentaries. We were also lucky enough to speak to professionals during rehearsal who have experience of complex PTSD. We’re definitely taking a grittier, more grounded approach in this production – it’s very strongly character-based.



Pundan: We had pictures up during rehearsal from that time. We feel really privileged to be able to represent the real people in this conflict, and we also have two Vietnamese performers in the cast who were like cultural consultants, helping us with little details to make everything more authentic and offering brilliant insights.

Ace (Gigi), Seann Miley Moore (The Engineer) and Company

Moore: I was really interested in connecting with the history of the Vietnam War as well as the gay liberation movement of the 1970s. It’s so important to have Asian stories on our main stages, but also to have queer stories. Using that lens, you could see how the Engineer might want to escape to America because a queer person wouldn’t feel safe in their surroundings – that’s a theme which parallels with the show’s exploration of belonging, community, home and safety, and fighting to be who you are.



What is your favourite song in the show?



Kane: I love Sun and Moon – I’m such a sucker for a duet! It’s all about two people discovering each other. The language Kim uses is so poetic, and then Chris joins her and is inspired by her.



Pundan: It’s so hard to choose just one. I think my favourite is I’d Give My Life for You, which I sang throughout the audition process. It’s such a turning point for Kim: she’s gone on this journey and grown into her power, and she’s holding on because of love, both romantic love and maternal love. That’s so beautiful.



Moore: I have to say The American Dream! It’s seven minutes in heaven with me, honey. It’s an absolute delight to perform. It’s the American Dream but also the nightmare – it’s a horror story. There are so many layers to it that I get to play with, and it feels more resonant today than ever.



Do you think the story particularly resonates with audiences right now?



Kane: Absolutely. Art should hold up a mirror to society, and this piece is so thoughtful about the horrific effects of war, especially on children. This is a time when we desperately need Miss Saigon.



Pundan: The story shows the impact of war on everybody, from soldiers and refugees to families who are torn apart. Kim is a refugee from the beginning: she’s lost her family. We’re telling stories of real lives that were impacted, just like many people are right now.



Moore: It’s a testament to the brilliance of Miss Saigon’s music and lyrics, and how they’ve stood the test of time, that 30 years on this tale of people surviving in the chaos of war feels so fresh and pertinent. It’s timeless for a reason.



Miss Saigon is at Bristol Hippodrome from 21 July until 1 August. Tickets via atgtickets.com/bristol