Afternoon Tea Guide

Whether you’re celebrating, catching-up with friends and family or simply fancy one of those lovely summer indulgences, afternoon tea is hard to beat. So, raise your teacups (or fizz flutes) and treat yourself to one of the region’s best spreads.

Once reserved for grand hotels and special occasions, afternoon tea has had something of a glow-up. Across the UK, the tradition is evolving well beyond cucumber sandwiches and a pot of Earl Grey, with venues embracing playful themes, savoury twists and a little extra sparkle.



This historic tradition has become far more experimental in recent years. From theatre-inspired menus to art-themed patisserie, hotels, restaurants and tearooms are turning tea into an performance in its own right. There’s also a growing appetite for savoury-led menus.



Traditional tiers of cakes are increasingly sharing space with elegant tartlets, miniature crumpets, cheese scones and even caviar pairings. Fortnum & Mason’s newly-launched Caviar Tea is perhaps the most extravagant example yet, proving afternoon tea can now lean just as confidently into luxury dining as it does sweet treats.



Meanwhile, Champagne upgrades are here to stay, with research (from the Afternoon Tea Report 2026, afternoontea.co.uk) showing one in three afternoon tea gift vouchers now includes fizz. But alongside the glamour, there’s also a renewed appreciation for cosy, independent tearooms and relaxed regional spots offering beautifully made classics without an extortionate price tag.



Perhaps that’s the real secret behind afternoon tea’s enduring popularity: it manages to feel both nostalgic and indulgent at the same time. In an increasingly fast-paced world, lingering over warm scones and endless pots of tea with those you hold dearest suddenly feels deliciously rebellious.



Read on for our special selection of local offerings…

Ashwell & Co

32 Alma Vale Road, BS8 2HY

0117 904 2898 | ashwellandco.com



Ashwell & Co invites you to experience one of Bristol’s quirkiest afternoon tea destinations. Nestled within a vintage boutique, the team offers a unique setting complemented by exceptional service. Handmade and locally sourced, the afternoon teas promise a traditional experience with a twist. From the artisan bakes to signature homemade clotted cream, every detail is carefully curated to delight guests. Visit on Fridays and Saturdays for a memorable afternoon tea experience, or enjoy the takeaway and delivery options. The team also offers bespoke party packages to elevate any celebration. Prices start from £28 per person. Indulge in an unforgettable afternoon with Ashwell & Co.



Berwick Lodge Hotel

Berwick Drive, BS10 7TD | 0117 958 1590 | berwicklodge.co.uk



On the outskirts of Bristol, set in 18 acres of stunning grounds, is Berwick Lodge – a proudly independent boutique hotel, 2 AA Rosette restaurant and event space. Enjoy your afternoon tea al fresco in the gardens overlooked by the magnificent Victorian manor house, or take a seat in the lounge, a beautiful wood panelled room with feature fireplace and views of the grounds beyond. An indulgent traditional afternoon tea for £34.95 includes sandwiches, cakes, freshly baked scones, topped with lashings of fragrant jam and gooey clotted cream, all accompanied by unlimited Wogan coffee and speciality tea, and a crisp glass of Champagne for an additional £12. With dietary requirements catered for just as lovingly in advance, and with a children’s afternoon tea for £14.95, there is something for everyone. Why not upgrade for an additional £7 to the Bridgerton-inspired afternoon tea, with additional savoury delights included… A feast certain to set tongues wagging across the parlours of Bristol!

No.4 Clifton village

The Rodney Hotel, 4 Rodney Place, Clifton, BS8 4HY

0117 970 6869 | no4cliftonvillage.co.uk



No.4 Clifton Village in Clifton offers a unique blend of luxury and tradition with its exquisite, recently refurbished interiors and a focus on seasonal ingredients and fine dining. The proudly independent venue features a tranquil walled garden, making it ideal for special meals and events. Guests can enjoy an afternoon tea experience with artisan cocktails and locally-sourced loose-leaf teas, alongside a selection of sweet and savoury treats. The tea can also be enjoyed al fresco in the peaceful secret garden, where guests can try their hand at a selection of lawn games. The venue is also particularly popular with families celebrating graduation, as they offer free glasses of prosecco to all Bristol graduates! Prices start from £28 per person.