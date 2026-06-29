My Bristol: Meet Stacey Olika, Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Europe 2026 star, storyteller, curator, content creator and presenter

Bristol is home. I grew up here after moving from Switzerland as a child, and so much of who I am has been shaped by the city’s creativity, diversity and community spirit. It’s the city I first found opportunities, hosted events and built a community of creatives. It gave me the can-do spirit and I had people that backed my plans from very early on, which was incredible.



Bristol has always felt willing to try something new. It has an independent spirit that encourages you to experiment and collaborate. I love the balance between noisy and quiet, you can be in the centre where it’s bustling and drive 15 mins out and it feels calm. I need that as a creative.



Growing up, I didn’t always see people who looked like me represented in the stories I consumed. As I got older and graduated from university, I realised storytelling has the power to shape how we see ourselves and others. So, I used my creativity and my graphic design work to question society, questioning ourselves and the way we think – I realised that there was so much power in speaking out loud about things. That understanding motivated me to build a career focused on creating opportunities, amplifying voices and helping ensure more people feel seen. It started off across design, the art industry, then into the creative industry and now into broadcasting.



There are so many grassroots organisations doing brilliant work that often operate behind the scenes. I will always advocate for Rising Arts Agency, who gave me my first big break. There are also some amazing events being led by creatives such as Reload Sound and The Aux Social. I’d love to see even more investment and collaboration between local business and brands. There’s power in community coming together and creating something that meets the needs of the people in that area.



Launching the Creative Equity Drama IP Fund at Channel 4⁠ was a defining moment for me. It’s a project designed to help ethnically diverse-led production companies access and develop intellectual property, addressing a challenge that can have a long-term impact on who gets to create and own stories. Seeing an idea move from concept to reality was incredibly rewarding.



The Uncomfortable Truths project I did at Bristol Museum & Art Gallery was also a really proud moment for me. I had people who saw my potential and invested in me, even when I wasn’t so sure of myself and my capabilities, to be honest. We created a huge project that lives in the museum forever and I don’t think a lot of people can say that.



I’m excited about continuing to grow something I recently shared online: Becoming Her. It’s a platform focused on personal growth, community and honest conversations for women navigating the peaks and troughs of their life while building their careers. I’m also passionate about creating more opportunities for underrepresented creatives in television, so am always keen to speak to more talent who work in TV.



You can find Stacey on LinkedIn by searching ‘Stacey Olika’, follow her on Instagram at @stxce.olika, and keep an eye out for updates on Becoming Her (@becomingherclub_)