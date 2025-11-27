My Bristol: Richard Davis of DBM Wines, an independent wine merchant in Clifton Village

I first came to Bristol 25 years ago to join Averys, where I spent almost a decade as a director and the face of Telegraph Wine. Long before that, I remember visiting Bristol Zoo and the SS Great Britain as a child. Even though I don’t live in the city itself, because of my work I’ve probably spent more time here than at home!



Bristol’s quite addictive. It’s vibrant, full of culture and history, and bursting with young people who bring such great energy and help keep us oldies on our toes.



The Botanic Garden at the University of Bristol is a bit of a secret spot that I love. It’s beautifully kept and never too busy, the kind of place you go when you need to slow down for half an hour and just breathe. Then when I want to feel truly inspired, I head to The Observatory. The view over the Suspension Bridge never gets old, and it’s impossible not to feel inspired. Plus, my dog Poppy thinks it’s the best walk in Bristol.



I love The Clifton Sausage, it’s become a bit of an institution in the Village, serving hearty comfort food in a really friendly, jovial atmosphere. I’m also a big fan of Nutmeg, which does some of the finest Indian food around, and The Saigon Kitchen on Zetland Road. Their home-cooked Vietnamese dishes are out of this world.



Aside from wine (I’m a sucker for Pomerol and a good New World Chardonnay), I love going out with friends and getting extremely muddy on my mountain bike. When I want to escape the hustle and bustle, I head to BikePark Wales. The network of trails is incredible, with something for whatever you fancy. I love getting out in the fresh air and out of my comfort zone, and this is perfect for that.



I’m also a big motorsport fan and enjoy tinkering with my classic cars, a 1968 MGCGT Sebring and a 1934 MG PM, whenever I get the chance. I’m lucky enough to be one of the organisers of the Clifton Classic Car Rally, held at the end of summer each year. Watching so many people share their passion for all types of classic cars is heart-warming, and the parade in Clifton always draws crowds and many, many smiles. Every year, the Rally supports a local charity, giving the event real purpose and focus. This year, all funds raised went to the Bristol cancer charity Penny Brohn. (You can see photos of some truly rare and stunning cars on our website cliftonclassiccarrally.org).



If I could change one thing about Bristol, it would be for the council adopt a more pro-business attitude. Bristol was built on enterprise, and we need to make sure businesses can thrive here rather than being driven away.



Bristolians I admire include, historically, Isambard Kingdon Brunel, for always pushing the envelope and never resting on his laurels. More recently, Tony Miles (Smiley Miley) really stands out. He’s in his late 70s and still up on the scaffolding every year dressing the Clifton Christmas tree; an absolute force of nature! I can only hope I’ve got that much energy and enthusiasm for life when I reach his age.



DBM Wines, 7 Princess Victoria Street, BS8 4BX | dbmwines.co.uk

