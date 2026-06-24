Paws for a cause: Leonardo Bristol employees select Therapy Dogs Nationwide as their chosen charity

Employees at Leonardo’s cyber and security site in Bristol have chosen Therapy Dogs Nationwide as their charity partner for 2026/27, launching a programme of fundraising and volunteering to support the charity’s work across the community.

Selected through an employee-led process, the partnership will see Leonardo teams organise a series of fundraising events throughout the year, starting with a World Cup sweepstake and followed by further employee-led initiatives.

Therapy Dogs Nationwide is a volunteer-run charity that brings temperament assessed dogs and their handlers into care homes, schools, hospitals and other settings to provide comfort, companionship and stimulation to people who need it most.

This week Therapy Dogs Nationwide volunteers brought in their dogs to meet employees, sharing more details of how community members interactions with the animals can transform lives. At the heart of the partnership is Bristol-based Programme Manager Cox, Andy (Leonardo, UK), who nominated the charity following his own experience as a volunteer handler with his dog, Shelby.

Andy said: “We’re really fortunate to have a friendly dog that just loves people. When I saw first-hand the impact visits could have – especially in care homes – it was an easy decision to get involved. It’s fantastic that colleagues at Leonardo have chosen to support Therapy Dogs Nationwide and help bring that same joy to others.”

Shelby recently began visiting a local care home, where interactions with residents have become a highlight of the week, reflecting the wider impact of therapy dogs in supporting wellbeing and reducing loneliness.

The Bristol site, which is home to around 500–600 employees working in cyber and security for the UK government and critical national infrastructure, hosted this week’s visit from therapy dogs, giving staff the opportunity to see the charity’s work first-hand.

As well as fundraising, employees are being encouraged to get involved directly. The charity relies on volunteers from all walks of life, with opportunities ranging from dog handling to supporting roles in areas such as IT, project management and communications.

Therapy Dogs Nationwide works with more than 1,500 volunteers across the UK, delivering simple but powerful interactions that can ease anxiety, encourage communication, and provide companionship in challenging environments.

Through this new partnership, Leonardo employees in Bristol are aiming to raise awareness, funds and volunteer support, helping the charity extend its reach and bring more “moments that matter” to communities nationwide.

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