Sidcot School Awarded Certificate of Achievement for Early Years Provision by Pearson National Teaching Awards

Sidcot School is absolutely delighted to have been recognised for its outstanding work in Early Years provision in this year’s Pearson National Teaching Awards, and to have been awarded a coveted Certificate of Achievement by the prestigious organisation on this year’s Thank a Teacher Day.

This recognition acknowledges how Sidcot School’s Early Years teaching team makes a meaningful difference to children’s lives every day. It praises the way in which the team, which has 15+ years of experience, understands how children learn best, taking time through individual ‘Focus Weeks’ to understand each child’s interests, strengths and preferred learning styles, and adjusting teaching plans accordingly. It also celebrates the fact that the team uses data to challenge assumptions and adapt learning – for example, accommodating longer sessions in which deep, meaningful learning can take place. Incorporating trust, the team has also introduced free choice woodwork and freedom to explore mud and trees in the school’s extensive outdoor spaces.

Working with the broader community, Sidcot’s Early Years team has also been involved in a local action research project, increasing quality interactions with children and promoting sustained conversations, allowing for enriched vocabulary, deeper engagement in play and building higher levels of concentration.

Commenting, Cath Dykes, Head of Sidcot Junior School said: “We are absolutely delighted to see our Early Years team recognised in this way. Their dedication, creativity and genuine care create an environment in which every child feels valued, curious and confident to explore. It is their commitment that enables our youngest learners to truly thrive each day, and I couldn’t be prouder of what they achieve together.”

Should you or your family be interested in seeing our Early Years team in action, Sidcot can accommodate tours until Wednesday 1 July, with some places still available for September 2026. Please contact admissions@sidcot.org.uk to learn more.

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