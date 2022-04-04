Headed up by Isabella Passafaro, who works as a Private Nanny and has been in the Childcare Industry for 12 years, Pitch Up and Play is made up of highly qualified and highly awesome Pitch Nannies. All of the lovely team are DBS checked, fully referenced and experienced with little ones. From Bell Tent Creches to Mini VIP Corners, they provide a variety of packages that can be tailored to your children’s ages from 0-12 years old. If you think the children at your event deserve to feel like Mini VIPs then do get in touch, the Pitch Up and Play team would love to hear from you!

hello@pitchupandplay.co.uk; pitchupandplay.co.uk