Recipes with Melissa Blease: 4 bake-from-frozen party buffet classics

When party season starts to roll into view, your freezer is your best friend. Start the buffet now and thank yourself later!

Sage and Gruyere Mini Muffins (makes 24)

Preheat the oven to 180c/gas mark 5. Sift 275g self raising flour into a large bowl and season well. Whisk 1 egg with 225ml semi-skimmed milk, add to the flour and fold loosely to combine (don’t worry if the mixture is a bit lumpy; it’s important not to overmix). Add 50g grated Gruyere cheese, 2 spring onions (peeled and finely-sliced), 2 tsp chopped fresh sage and 1 generous tbsp finely-grated parmesan and mix again. Divide the mixture between 24 mini muffin cases on a baking tray. Brush the tops with a little beaten egg, scatter with more finely-grated parmesan and bake for around 20 minutes or until well risen and golden. Remove the muffins from the oven and allow to cool completely on a rack before transferring to an airtight container and freezing for up to 1 month. To serve, reheat the frozen muffins in a hot oven (loosely covered with foil) for around 10 minutes.

Brie and Cranberry Filo Bites

Unroll 1 x 270g pack of ready made filo pastry. Place 1 sheet of pastry onto a chopping board and brush liberally with melted butter. Repeat the process with the remaining filo sheets and, using a very sharp knife, cut the prepared pastry into 18 squares. Spoon 1 tsp cranberry sauce into the middle of each square followed by a bite-sized piece of brie, then fold the pastry over the filling to create square or circular ‘bites’. Brush each bite with more melted butter to seal, place on a lined baking tray and pop into the freezer. When frozen, transfer to an airtight container and freeze for up to 3 months. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 180c/gas mark 5, and bake the frozen bites for 20-25 minutes until golden brown and crispy on top.

Sausage Roll Bites (makes 18)

Break 6 high quality pork (or vegetarian) sausages free of their casings and squidge into a large bowl to create sausage meat. Add 2 tbsp cranberry or apple sauce and stir to combine. Unroll 1 x 375g sheet of ready made, all-butter puff pastry and slice in half. Divide the sausage meat mixture in two and mould each half into a cylindrical shape. Put 1 cylinder into the middle of each pastry strip, leaving a border at either side. Brush the pastry border and the top of the sausage mix with beaten egg, fold one edge of the pastry over the meat and roll to encase. Repeat with the remaining sausage mixture and pastry, and cut into bite-sized sausage rolls approx. 3cm in length. Transfer the unbaked sausage rolls (sealed side down) to a baking tray, then pop into the freezer. When frozen, transfer to an airtight freezer bag and freeze for up to 1 month. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 180c/gas mark 5, remove the sausage rolls from the freezer, brush with beaten egg and bake for 25-35 minutes until the pastry is deep golden.

Mince Pies (makes 12)

On a lightly-floured surface, roll 1 x 500g block of ready made, all-butter shortcrust pastry to around the thickness of a £1 coin. Stamp out circles of pastry to line the holes of a 12-hole tart tin and put the pastry trimmings to one side. Fill each pastry case with mincemeat then gather the reserved pastry trimmings together, re-roll and cut another 12 discs to top the pies with. Using your fingertip, lightly dampen the pie edges with a little water then top the mincemeat with the pastry lids. Push around the edges to seal, then poke 1-2 small holes into each to allow steam to escape. Wrap the whole tray well in cling film and store in the freezer for up to 3 months. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 180c/gas mark 5. Remove the mince pies from the freezer, brush the top of each one with a little milk and bake from frozen for around 20-25 minutes or until crisp and golden. Dust with icing sugar while still warm for a festive finish.

