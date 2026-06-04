Recipes with Melissa Blease: Mediterranean Chicken Traybake

Give the humble roast chicken traybake a spectacular summer-season makeover with this easygoing, super-tasty Mediterranean-inspired melange.

Ingredients (serves 4)

700g new potatoes, halved lengthways

8 whole, skin-on chicken thighs

1 red onion, peeled and chopped into wedges

The cloves from 1 bulb of garlic

1 lemon, cut into wedges

12 baby plum or cherry tomatoes, halved

125ml dry white wine

A handful of mixed, pitted olives

150g feta cheese

A smattering of fresh oregano leaves (optional)

Method

Preheat the oven to 180c/gas mark 5. Tip the potatoes into a large roasting tray, drizzle with 2 tbsp olive oil and a smattering of salt, toss well and roast for 20 minutes.

Remove the tray from the oven, shuffle the potatoes around again and lay the red onion, garlic cloves, lemon wedges and chicken thighs on top. Drizzle with a little more olive oil, season well and roast for a further 20 minutes before removing the tray from the oven again and turning the heat up to 220c/gas mark 7. Add the tomatoes, wine and olives to the tray and roast for a final 20 minutes or until the chicken juices run clear when pierced with the tip of the knife and the skin is crisp and golden.

Sprinkle the feta and oregano (if using) across the top and drizzle with a little more olive oil before serving straight from the tray accompanied by a well-dressed salad and, perhaps, ciabatta or focaccia for mopping up all those lovely tray juices.

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