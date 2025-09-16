Recipes with Melissa Blease: Blackberry Clafoutis

Looks impressive, tastes fabulous, makes the very most of a blackberry glut… and ready to eat in less than an hour!

Ingredients

40g plain flour

30g caster sugar

2 large eggs

200ml semi-skimmed milk

½ tbs sunflower or vegetable oil

225g blackberries

To serve: thick cream, to dust: icing sugar

Method

Preheat the oven to 180c/gas mark 4 and lightly grease a shallow 1-litre ovenproof tart or flan dish with a little butter.

Sift the flour into a large bowl, add the sugar and stir well to combine, Whisk in the eggs one at a time then slowly add the milk and sunflower or vegetable oil, continuing to whisk to create a smooth batter.

Scatter the blackberries across the base of the tart or flan dish, then pour the batter across the top. Bake in the centre of the oven for 35-40 minutes until golden on top and a skewer (or sharp knife) inserted into the centre comes out clean. Dust with icing sugar and serve warm, accompanied by pillows of thick cream.

