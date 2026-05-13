Recipes with Melissa Blease: Spring Onion and Mustard Tart

Super-tasty… and super-easy on both the wallet and the kitchen stress levels.

Ingredients (serves 4-6)

1 x 375g ready-rolled, all butter shortcrust pastry

6 eggs

125ml crème fraîche

75g mature Cheddar, grated

1-2 tbsp wholegrain or Dijon mustard

1 bunch of spring onions, trimmed and halved lengthways

Method

Slide a baking tray into the oven and preheat the oven to 190c/gas mark. Lightly grease and flour a 20cm tart tin and line it with the unrolled pastry, pushing it gently into the base and sides. Prick the base all over with a fork, place a sheet of baking parchment on top, fill with baking beans or rice and blind bake on the preheated baking tray for 15 minutes. Take the tart tin out of the oven, remove the baking parchment, beans or rice and set to one side, leaving the oven on and the baking tray still on a shelf.

Crack the eggs into a bowl and add the crème fraîche, grated Cheddar, mustard and a little seasoning. Whisk all the ingredients together, then pour half into the pastry case. Lay half the spring onions over the top, then top with the rest of the mixture followed by the remaining spring onions.

Carefully slide the tart back into the oven on the heated baking tray and bake for 20-25 minutes or until the filling is set but still a little wobbly (it will continue to set as it cools). Leave to stand for 5 minutes before slicing and serving with a well-dressed seasonal salad.

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