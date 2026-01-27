Recipes with Melissa Blease: Curried Leek and Cauliflower Cheese Soup

Soup, curry and cauliflower cheese in one glorious, soul-soothing pot.

Ingredients (serves 4)

2 leeks, trimmed, peeled and sliced

1 tbsp curry powder (mild, medium or hot, according to personal preference)

The florets from 1 large cauliflower

1l vegetable stock

150g cheddar cheese (or vegetarian/vegan alternative), grated

2 tbsp mango chutney

100ml semi-skimmed milk

To serve: naan breads; toasted flaked almonds

Method

Heat a little olive oil in a saucepan over a medium heat and sauté the chopped leeks for around 10 minutes or until silky soft, adding the garlic and curry powder for the last minute or so of cooking time.

Add the cauliflower florets to the pan followed by the stock. Stir well, bring to the boil then reduce the heat and simmer for around 10-15 minutes, or until the cauliflower is very tender.

Allow the mixture to cool for a couple of minutes before pouring into a food processor (or use a hand blender) and pulse to create a thick purée. Add the grated cheese and mango chutney and pulse again to thoroughly combine.

Return the soup to the pan, loosen with the milk, season to taste and gently reheat to simmering point.

Serve in warm bowls topped with toasted flaked almonds with hot naan breads on the side.

Discover more of Melissa’s recipes on our website